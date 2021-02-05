For close to a month now the Clarkson University men’s hockey team has had trouble producing offense and on Thursday night the Golden Knights were shut out 2-0 by Colgate in an ECAC Hockey contest at Cheel Arena in Potsdam.
Clarkson (9-7-3 overall, 4-4-3 conference) appeared ready to get the offense going in a 4-2 win over Quinnipiac on Jan. 24. But after being off last weekend, the Golden Knights went right back into a slump that began with a 1-0 loss to Quinnipiac on Jan. 10.
In the past seven games Clarkson has scored only nine goals, and four of those came in the Jan. 24 win.
“We’re not getting any results offensively,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “We’ve been stymied by that and we’ve been trying to figure that out. We liked our team for 50 minutes. We did not like our composure in the last 10 minutes of the game. You have to score on some of your chances. If you can’t score, you can’t win. We didn’t take advantage of some of our opportunities tonight. They did a good job. They blocked a lot of shots and made it tough to get pucks to the net.”
Colgate (5-6-3, 4-5-2), which has had trouble scoring goals itself at times this season, improved to 3-1 in its past four games and moved within three points of Clarkson and Quinnipiac, who are tied for first place, and just one point behind third-place St. Lawrence University.
“It’s a grind,” Jones said of ECAC Hockey. “How many overtime games have we been in? Not a lot of games have ended in regulation and tonight we were on the wrong end of the stick there. It is what it is. I don’t know how many pipes we hit there. It was just one of those nights.”
The defensive star for the Raiders was freshman goalie Carter Gylander, a Detroit Red Wings’ draft pick who stopped 21 shots for his first collegiate shutout.
Colgate scored the only goal it would need at 14 minutes, 43 seconds of the first period.
Ethan Manderville had been in the penalty box after being called for hooking. Just as Clarkson’s power play expired, Manderville left the box and took a pass from Josh McKechney and scored a breakaway goal.
McKechney had blocked a Clarkson shot and found Manderville with the pass for the uncontested shot, which he put high over the glove of Clarkson goalie Ethan Haider.
“We kind of stayed the course after that (goal),” Jones said. “I thought the second period might have been our best, where we came at them. We were kind of staying the course. I thought we reacted properly after that first (goal) there, it was just one of those things. It was just a hockey play that happens once in a while and it happened there. I didn’t think it had a huge impact in it.”
Clarkson came out aggressive in the second period trying to find a tying goal, but despite outshooting the Raiders 10-7, the Golden Knights came up empty.
Colgate nearly took a 2-0 lead late in the second period while on a power play, but Clarkson’s Anthony Romano blocked two good scoring chances while on the penalty kill.
Nick Campoli almost tied the score for Clarkson when he sent a shot off the crossbar with 11.8 seconds left in the period.
The Raiders extended the lead to 2-0 at 11:44 of the third period with a power-play goal from McKechney, who was positioned next to the post and scored on a pass from Matt Verboon.
Clarkson produced only six shots in the final period and any serious chance of a comeback ended when the Raiders went on the power play with only 4:19 left.
The Golden Knights play at Colgate at 4 p.m. Saturday in another ECAC Hockey game.
“I didn’t like our last 10 minutes at all,” Jones said. “I didn’t think we handled adversity great. A lot of things I did not like in the last little bit of the game. We didn’t get anywhere near the scoring areas there in the third. It wasn’t the way we wanted to end the game.”
