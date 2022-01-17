CANTON — Despite outshooting Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to the tune of 41-25, the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey fell 4-0 to the Engineers on Monday afternoon at Appleton Arena.
The Saints fell to 5-11-4 on the season and 3-5-2 in ECAC play, while RPI improved to 10-12-3 and 5-5-0 in conference play.
The Engineers started the game fast after a tough game the day before against Clarkson University, scoring one minute and 54 seconds into the game.
Kyle Hallbauer sprung James McIsaac with a breakaway pass after causing a turnover at the RPI blue line. McIsaac beat St. Lawrence goalie Grant Adams on the breakaway to take a 1-0 lead.
After the first period, the Engineers held the 12-4 edge in shots.
The Saints caught up in the shot department, tying the totals at 15 with 8:41 to go in the second period. However, St. Lawrence was unable to get a goal on the board.
The Saints had a great chance five minutes into the second frame when the Engineers caused a turnover and attacked on the transition. Madrid native Kaden Pickering took a pass from fellow captain David Jankowski and dished it to Nicholas Trela. Trela entered the zone and fired a wrister through a screen, but was stopped on the play.
Trela once again had a chance with six minutes and 37 seconds left in the period when a centering pass from Jankowski found his stick in front of Jack Watson. Watson turned away the effort to keep it a 1-0 game.
Moments later, Hallbauer earned his second assist of the game as he found Reid Leibold open for a breakaway. Leibold snuck the puck under the pad of Adams to double the lead. Then with 16 seconds left on the clock in the second, Shane Sellar lobbed a puck over the Saints’ defense that was caught by TJ Walsh. Walsh found Sellar entering the zone and made it a 3-0 game with a well-aimed shot on Adams.
St. Lawrence blistered Watson and the RPI defense with 22 shots in the third period compared to the Engineers’ four.
On the Saints’ power play in the third period, the Scarlet and Brown had numerous chances getting eight shots onto Watson, but were denied each time.
Ryan Mahshie made it a 4-0 game at the buzzer with an empty-net goal to close the game.
Adams stopped 21 shots for the Saints, while Watson made 41 saves.
Both teams went 0-for-3 on the power play in the game.
After playing in nine straight home games, the Saints will head back on the road on short rest to take on Harvard on Friday, and Dartmouth on Saturday. Both games are slotted for 7 p.m. starts.
CLARKSON 5, RENSSELAER 0
Ethan Haider made 21 saves for his third shutout of the season to lead Clarkson past Rensselaer in an ECAC Hockey game Sunday night at Cheel Arena.
Clarkson (11-7-4, 6-2-2) completed a weekend sweep of the Capital District-area schools after defeating Union, 8-2, on Saturday night.
Clarkson’s Alex Campbell ended up with a goal and three assists, while Jordan Power added two assists from the point.
Anthony Romano, Dustyn McFaul, Luke Santerno and Mathieu Gosselin added goals for the Golden Knights, who outshot the Engineers, 40-21.
