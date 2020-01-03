POTSDAM — Rensselaer’s defense caused problems for a Clarkson University men’s hockey team that had not played a game in three weeks Friday, knocking off the No. 4 Golden Knights, 3-1, before 2,468 fans in an ECAC Hockey game at Cheel Arena on Friday.
Clarkson (12-4-2 overall, 6-2-0 conference) lost for the first time since falling, 4-2, to Cornell at Cheel Arena on Nov. 15.
The Engineers (7-10-1, 4-5-0) also snapped an eight-game losing streak to Clarkson in which they had been outscored, 35-9.
“I thought we competed really hard,” RPI coach Dave Smith said. “I thought we had active sticks, we took away time and space, we were very passionate about defending.”
Simon Kjellberg started things for the Engineers with a goal 83 seconds into the game when he redirected a shot from Mike Gornall past Clarkson goalie Frank Marotte. Tristan Ashbrook also assisted on the score.
“(Gornall) kind of threw it in the middle and I guess I picked it up and missed the shot, but it went in, so that was a good feeling,” Kjellbert said. “I think that was huge for us, to get the feeling going right away and keep the momentum going the whole way. I think we played a good 60-minute game, the effort and being willing to block pucks and win ever battle. We had a good winning mentality.”
Clarkson was missing leading scorer Devin Brosseau, who sustained an upper body injury against Michigan Tech in the last two games before Christmas break.
The Golden Knights offense looked sluggish to start the game and RPI got a good sign midway through the first period when Clarkson had a 5-on-3 advantage on a power play for 1 minute, 58 seconds and couldn’t score.
“We looked like we were uncomfortable in the first half,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “We didn’t have the sense of urgency we need to have in terms of the way we play. Our puck decisions weren’t great. Overall it was just one of those games that we kind of turned it on in the last three or four minutes of the game.”
Rensselaer extended the lead to 2-0 at 9:32 of the third period on a goal from Ture Linden, with Cory Babichuk and Will Reilly assisting.
“I think, first and foremost, when we talk about Clarkson hockey, the biggest thing is, no matter how we play, good or bad, the effort has to be there,” Clarkson assistant captain Jordan Schneider said. “The effort wasn’t there tonight. It’s something that’s going to be fixed for tomorrow.”
Schneider was not ready to use a holiday break as an excuse, saying, “I think, if anything, it just gives us a rest. Our bodies should be fully rested and we should have the energy so there’s really no excuse for that. We were here a week ago practicing hard against each other.”
Clarkson finally scored its first goal of the second semester at 14:32 of the third period on a shot from Mathieu Gosselin, with Chris Klack and Anthony Callin assisting.
“It was a weird play behind the net and a loose puck in front and I just tried to fake (RPI goalie Linden Marshall) out and put it in,” Gosselin said. “I feel like (RPI) played really hard on our top players and that’s when our other guys have to step up.”
Reilly ended any chance of a Clarkson comeback with an empty-net goal at 18:13 of the third period.
UNION 5, ST. LAWRENCE 4 (OT)
Chaz Smedsrud scored the winning goal 3:09 into overtime as Union (6-13-1, 4-5-0) rallied from a 3-1 deficit after two periods to beat the Saints in an ECAC Hockey game at SUNY Canton.
Ryan Sidorski and Christian Sanda scored goals in the first 5:02 of the third period to tie the score for Union.
Ryan Garvey scored his third goal of the game for the Saints (3-14-3, 1-7-0) during a power play at 14:33 of the third period to give SLU a 4-3 lead.
Union tied the game at 15:59 on a goal from Sanda while playing with an extra attacker.
Garvey scored two goals and Jordan Steinmetz also scored for the Saints in the first two periods.
Josh Kosack scored a second-period goal for Union.
