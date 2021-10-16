ROCHESTER — Kobe Walker forced a turnover behind the St. Lawrence University net and passed to Will Calverley who scored the game-winning goal as the Rochester Institute of Technology defeated the Saints 2-1 in a nonconference men’s hockey game Saturday night.
Calverley’s goal came at 5 minutes, 35 seconds of the third period for the Tigers (2-1-1 overall).
Jordan Steinmetz scored his first goal of the season for the Saints (1-1-1) at 5:13 of the opening period. Aleksi Peltonen brought the puck into the offensive zone and passed to Ashton Fry.
Fry sent the puck back to Peltonen and he got it to Steinmetz for the goal.
“I thought we had a good start to the game, but then we got away from playing a heavier style,” said Saints coach Brent Brekke “RIT is really good in transition and countered well on some of our offensive opportunities, which ended up in chances the other way going against us. We need to possess the puck more and be harder in the tough areas. It will be good to have next weekend (off) with some of the injuries we have sustained in these first two weeks of games. We have another good series against a strong opponent coming up against Lake Superior State.”
SLU thought it scored a second goal later in the opening period on a shot from Oak Macleod, but that possible goal was waved off after a video review that determined he had collided into RIT goalie Kolby Matthews.
Jake Joffe tied the game for the Tigers at 11:25 of the second period.
