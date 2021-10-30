POTSDAM — Under the threat of going zero-for-the-weekend, the Clarkson University men’s hockey team’s offense came to life late in the second period to spark a 2-1 victory over Michigan Tech before 2,951 fans in a nonconference game Saturday at Cheel Arena.
Clarkson (4-2-1 overall) lost 3-0 on Friday night and was down 1-0 Saturday with precious few shots when Anthony Romano scored a goal at 18 minutes, 14 seconds of the second period to tie the game 1-1.
Just 88 seconds later Chris Klack scored again to give Clarkson all the goals it needed for a weekend split.
“It’s one of those situations where sometimes it takes something to ignite us,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “We have to find our game from start to finish, but I like our resolve. I like how we competed defensively. For us to close it out and get a win here tonight was important. We are learning about ourselves. We are trying to score five-on-five goals, too, so it was nice to get that done tonight.”
Clarkson’s first goal came as was making a line change.
Noah Beck sent the puck down the ice and Zach Tsekos, who had just hopped off the bench, got it, skated into the zone and left a drop pass for Romano.
Romano was at the top of the circle and ripped a shot over the blocker of Michigan Tech goalie Blake Pietila.
“We got momentum for our team and got a solid third period, so that was good,” Romano said. “We kind of connected on a stretch pass and (Tsekos) made a great play. I was yelling behind him and he cut back and made a good pass. I saw the left side of the net and made a good shot and it went in. I’m fortunate to play with (Tsekos). It was a great pass.”
Clarkson was in the same area of the zone a little more than a minute later when Michigan Tech’s Justin Misiak was hit by Clarkson’s Ryan Richardson and lost the puck.
Klack picked up the puck, almost where Romano had been earlier, and took another shot that beat Misiak for the eventual winner. Klack immediately dropped to one knee, pumped his fist as he slid along the ice and pointed to the fans with his hand.
“It was a little momentum change for us,” Klack said. “It built energy for us on the bench. I saw the (defenseman) was screening the goalie so I just got one on net and it found its way on. Getting bodies in front and getting more shots on net. Both nights we didn’t have too many shots on net. They did a really good job squashing the middle of the ice and blocking shots.”
The start of Saturday’s game was similar to Friday’s, with neither team scoring but Michigan Tech holding a 7-3 edge in shots.
And just like Friday, Michigan Tech’s Brian Halonen scored the first goal early in the second period, this time off an assist from Trenton Bliss at 6:56.
Clarkson’s defense held down the Huskies the rest of the way, including a nearly three-minute stretch of the third period when Michigan Tech played with an extra skater after pulling Pietila.
“They are a big team,” said Clarkson defenseman Brian Hurley. “It’s hard to play against them. It’s hard to get out of the zone. We tried to back them off the best we can. It’s big for us in the polls and we’ll be able to build on that in our first ECAC games. We learned from our mistakes yesterday and we built on that.
n NOTES: Clarkson goalie Ethan Haider made several big saves in Saturday’s game, finishing with 20. ... Former Clarkson standout defenseman and current Potsdam native Steve Warr dropped the ceremonial first puck before the game as part of Clarkson’s 100 years of hockey celebration. ... The team wore throwback jerseys with a logo used from 1923-26 this weekend.
LAKE SUPERIOR STATE 7, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Louis Boudon scored three goals as the Lakers cruised to a nonconference win over the Saints in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.
Dawson Tritt scored the first goal for the Lakers and Reilly Moran answered for SLU (1-2-2) less than two minutes later.
Mitchell Oliver scored a power-play goal at 13:51 of the opening period to put the Lakers ahead for good.
Josh Nixon and Dustin Manz also scored for Lake Superior State (6-3-1).
