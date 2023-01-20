TROY — Max Smolinski scored 2 minutes, 44 seconds into overtime to lead the Rensselaer men’s hockey team to a 3-2 victory over Clarkson in an ECAC Hockey game Friday at the Houston Field House.

The Engineers (9-14-1 overall, 4-9 ECAC) forced overtime when Austin Heidemann scored midway through the second period to tie the game 2-2.

