TROY — Max Smolinski scored 2 minutes, 44 seconds into overtime to lead the Rensselaer men’s hockey team to a 3-2 victory over Clarkson in an ECAC Hockey game Friday at the Houston Field House.
The Engineers (9-14-1 overall, 4-9 ECAC) forced overtime when Austin Heidemann scored midway through the second period to tie the game 2-2.
Clarkson (10-10-3, 4-5-2) led twice in the second period.
Tristan Sarsland scored his first career goal 4:21 into the second period to give Clarkson a 1-0 lead.
Altti Nykanaen tied the game for RPI with a goal 34 seconds later.
Ryan Taylor gave Clarkson another lead when he scored at 19:41 of the second period.
Matthieu Gosselin assisted on both Clarkson goals. Jordan Power and Ayrton Martino also picked up assists for Clarkson.
Former Clarkson assistant Josh Hauge won his first game against former office-mate Brent Brekke as Union (9-13-2, 4-8-1) edged St. Lawrence in an ECAC Hockey game at Messa Rink in Schenectady.
Union built an early 2-0 lead on a power-play goal in the first period from Liam Robertson and another first-period goal from John Prokop.
The Saints (11-12, 6-5) cut into the lead with a power-play goal from Luc Salem in the second period, with Jan Lasak and Tomas Mazura assisting.
Union took a 3-1 lead on another power-play goal, this one from Josh Nixon, at 17:37 of the second period.
The Saints ended the scoring at 11:23 of the third period with a goal from Drake Burgin, which was assisted by Felikss Gavars and Mason Waite.
