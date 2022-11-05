CANTON — Several of the most prominent names in the history of St. Lawrence University hockey were in Appleton Arena on Saturday night as the Saints beat Union College, 4-2, in an ECAC Hockey game.
The crowd of 1,886 was partly there to see longtime Saints men’s hockey coach Joe Marsh became the latest person to be named a Legend of Appleton.
“I told (Marsh) the other day it was probably two of the best years I ever had in my life,” said former NBC announcer Pierre McGuire, who was an assistant coach at SLU. “I loved living here. I loved the community. We had really good teams, phenomenal players, so coachable. Just to be part of something like that was an awesome thing. I can’t say enough good things about Joe Marsh. I wish he was still coaching. If he was I would have wanted my son to play for him.”
The dignitaries got to enjoy seeing SLU (5-4 overall, 2-0 conference) complete a weekend sweep to start the league season.
“It’s huge,” SLU head coach Brent Brekke said of the weekend. “Joe, it was his weekend and he deserves the best. He’s a very special man. He’s done a lot not just for the program but for the institution. To have success in it means a lot to everybody.”
SLU started slow, falling behind 1-0 after the first period on a power-play goal from Union’s Carter Korpi at 5 minutes, 49 seconds.
“Too many penalties on the weekend as a hole really wore us down,” said Union coach Josh Hauge, who was a former assistant coach at Clarkson University through the end of last season. “I didn’t think we had enough pucks to the net. We were trying to be too cute. I thought we outplayed them in the first but in the second and third we were undisciplined.”
The Saints tied the game at 10:13 of the second period when Max Dorrington scored a power-play goal.
“It was huge to do it in front of our alumni and establish home ice like that,” Dorrington said. “It’s the second time this year that we’ve swept at home. We have to establish that as the standard.”
Tyler Cristall put SLU ahead for good with a goal at 18:06 of the second period.
“It was great,” Cristall said of the win. “Good teams found ways to win. It was a big night and we knew we were celebrating tonight. It was good to get that win. We’ve been talking about (coming back). If we are down one we have to stay level-headed. It’s good that we came back both games.”
Ashton Fry scored at 7:22 of the third period and Brasher Falls native Will Arquiett added a fourth goal at 13:29.
“Joe (Marsh) has done so much for the program, I was happy to get the team win and get (a goal) for myself also,” Arquiett said. “I grew up watching here a lot. It’s special for me now.”
Union’s Cullen Ferguson scored at 19:50.8 of the third period.
Several of Marsh’s former players attended the game, including Rich Peverley, who played in the National Hockey League for the Nashville Predators, Atlanta Thrashers, Boston Bruins and Dallas Stars.
“He’s just a great person,” Peverley said of Marsh. “He was passionate about being successful on the ice. It was the way he treated everybody. He was a nice person and a family guy and someone we all looked up too.”
Ethan Haider made 16 saves as Clarkson shut out Rensselaer (5-4, 1-3) in an ECAC Hockey game at Cheel Arena.
Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup scored the first two goals for Clarkson (3-6, 1-1). Erick Bargholtz added an empty-net goal with 11 seconds left.
