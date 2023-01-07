CANTON — Luc Salem sent the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey fans home happy Saturday night, scoring on a breakaway with 32.8 seconds left in overtime to give the Saints a 4-3 win over Niagara before 1,216 fans in a nonconference game.
As soon as SLU senior Josh Boyer saw Salem on a breakaway his expectations grew.
“Once I saw it was Luc Salem I was pretty confident that it was going to be in the back of the net,” Boyer said. “I may as well have jumped over (the bench) before he even shot the puck.”
While the Saints (10-10 overall) were happy with the win, and a split of a home-and-home series with Niagara (11-7-2), Purple Eagles coach Jason Lammers was not pleased with how the game was called.
“I told our guys I loved the way we competed,” Lammers said. “Tonight we had to beat St. Lawrence and the officials, I thought.”
The Saints picked up just one penalty Saturday, which was a matching minor, while Niagara was called for seven, including a major on Albin Nilsson in the third period.
Niagara enjoyed the lead twice in the first two periods.
Olivier Gauthier scored at 16 minutes, 41 seconds of the first period.
SLU answered with a power-play goal from Cameron Buhl to tie the game at 17:32 of the second period but the Purple Eagles responded with a goal from Nilsson at 17:54 to take a 2-1 lead.
The Saints tied the game at 3:04 of the third period when Brasher Falls native Will Arquiett scored off assists from Tyler Cristall and Salem.
Earlier in the day, Arquiett’s cousin, Potsdam native Kennedy Wilson of the women’s team, scored her first career goal.
“I was watching the game before ours, so I was super pumped for her,” Arquiett said. “My family was all here for the game, then they went to dinner together and came back for mine. I was playing with couple of guys tonight who are pretty skilled and make a lot of plays, so my role was to get to the net. I was trying to get the net front. Cristall floated down a nice shot and I redirected it.”
SLU took its first lead during the five-minute major on a shot from Tomas Mazura near the bottom of the face-off circle at 12:37 of the third period.
But with 14 seconds left in the major Niagara tied the game 3-3 on a shorthanded breakaway from Jason Pineo.
“We are continuing to manage the game,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “They are an opportunistic team and a good team. If you look at their goal-scoring throughout their lineup, it’s pretty deep. They’ve got some production. When you make mistakes they will make you pay. That’s a good hockey team and a big win for us.”
Salem, who finished with one goal and two assists, scored his winning goal with a wrist shot under the bar on Niagara goalie Chad Veltri.
“(Buhl) made an awesome pass to me,” Salem said. “I tried to shoot under the defender and it worked out. I faked it to go around the defender and (Veltri) dropped, so I knew to go upstairs.”
CLARKSON 1, HOLY CROSS 1 (OT)
Mathieu Gosselin and Anthony Romano scored goals in the shootout to lead Clarkson (9-8-3) past Holy Cross in a nonconference game that officially ends as a tie in Worcester, Mass.
Ryan Richardson scored for Clarkson at 9:40 of the third period and Holy Cross (5-13-2) tied the game with a goal from Mack Oliphant at 18:41 of the third period.
