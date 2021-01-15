POTSDAM — Freshman Luc Salem scored his first career goal 57 seconds into overtime to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team to a 2-1 win over rival Clarkson in an ECAC Hockey game Friday at Cheel Arena.
Salem’s goal snapped a five-game losing streak for the Saints (3-1-2 overall and conference) against Clarkson and was SLU’s first win at Cheel Arena since Jan. 31, 2015, also a 2-1 game.
“I couldn’t draw it up any better,” Salem said of the goal. “Clarkson, on the road, a win tonight for our seniors just means so much. I’m on cloud nine right now. They are a super-skilled team. We knew we couldn’t give them a lot of time and space, and they would use their skill. From what I’ve heard from the guys it’s an unbelievable rivalry and we have a lot of exciting matchups coming up with them in this season and the next three years.”
The loss was frustrating for Clarkson (7-6-1, 2-3-1), which has gone to overtime in four of its past five games and posted an 1-2-1 record that includes a shootout loss.
The Golden Knights outshot SLU, 29-17, in the first two periods, but only had one goal to show for it. SLU outshot Clarkson, 14-8, in the third period and overtime combined.
Clarkson was also without head coach Casey Jones and the team was led by associate head Josh Hauge. The school said it could not disclose why Jones was not at the game.
“I had a really hard time talking to the guys after the game because I thought they played really hard, and I was proud of the effort,” Hauge said. “We are so close from being a really, really good hockey team. That little bit we’ve got to get, is the hardest part to get. We are in all these games, but we are not finding ways to win them right now. That’s the difference between being an average team, where we are right now, and being a great team, where I think we will be at the end of the season.”
Clarkson took a 1-0 lead at 8 minutes, 6 seconds of the second period on the first goal of the season from junior Josh Dunne.
Dunne was next to the crease and Anthony Callin found him with a nice pass setting up a shot that Dunne deflected off of SLU goalie Emil Zetterquist.
Dunne, who missed seven games of the season with an injury, was a big factor for Clarkson aside from scoring its only goal.
SLU had a two-man advantage for 48 seconds a few minutes before Dunne’s goal and twice he won tussles along the boards for the puck, clearing it out of Clarkson’s zone and running off most of SLU’s two-man advantage. He also went 16-8 on faceoffs.
“He’s a tremendous worker and a tremendous leader,” Hauge said of Dunne. “You can’t say enough good things about Josh Dunne. He struggled a little bit to get healthy and get going. He’s just starting to turn the corner. He’s a big piece of our hockey team and we are excited for him to get going because he’s one of the best players in college hockey.”
The Saints started the third period with 72 seconds remaining in a power play and that sparked the offense as SLU outshot Clarkson 7-1 in the first five minutes.
Dunne was called for holding at 6:53 of the third and David Jankowski took advantage, lofting a shot over the shoulder of Clarkson goalie Ethan Haider to tie the game 1-1 at 8:03.
Cameron Buhl and Philip Alftberg assisted on the play.
“It wasn’t our best game, but we found a way to come out on top, which is a big thing to growing as a program,” said Saints coach Brent Brekke, a former Clarkson assistant who went 0-4 against the Golden Knights last year. “We were a little bit more resilient and came back. We buckled down in the third. Our execution wasn’t that great, whether it was five-on-five or special teams in the first 40 minutes. We need to be better in that. The last 20 (minutes) I thought we were managing the puck better and were sharp in our execution.”
The teams will meet again at 5 p.m. Sunday at Appleton Arena and have four more games scheduled against each other later in the season.
One of the linesmen for Friday’s game was former Norwood-Norfolk hockey player Coby Munson, who has worked women’s games but was making his debut as a men’s official.
