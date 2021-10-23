POTSDAM — Clarkson was dominant for 3 minutes and 30 seconds late in the second period and that was enough to lead the Golden Knights to a 4-2 win over Alaska Fairbanks, sweeping a nonconference men’s hockey series before 2,421 Saturday at Cheel Arena.
The Nanooks (1-5) held the advantage in the game early, at one point outshooting Clarkson 28-7. But Alaska, playing with a two-goal lead, made the mistake late in the second period of taking penalties, which started the comeback for Clarkson (3-1-1).
Alaska’s Riley Murphy was called for delay of game at 13:36 of the second period.
Clarkson got its first goal a little more than a minute later when Alex Campbell scored on a rebound at 14:55 to cut the lead to 2-1. Campbell’s goal came after shot attempts from Zach Tsekos and Lukas Kaelble.
“I think it was important for us to get the power play going and create some momentum off of it,” Campbell said. “Thankfully we got a goal off two of them actually. We have such a skilled team, but (rebounds) goes to show the guys are going to go into dirty areas to score goals. You are not always going to score the pretty ones.”
At 16:37 Alaska’s Simon Falk was called for hooking.
Clarkson tied the game 2-2 during the power play when Tsekos redirected a shot by Kaelble at 18:02. Ayrton Martino also assisted on the goal.
Just 23 seconds after the tying goal Clarkson continued to buzz the net and took the lead on another rebound goal, this one from Bentley graduate transfer Luke Santerno, who also scored Friday night. Matthieu Gosselin and Brian Hurley assisted on the winning goal.
“One our draws we weren’t doing as good, so we put an emphasis on that,” Santerno said. “We won one, I got a good rebound and just put it in the back of the net.”
Clarkson coach Casey Jones was so pleased with the effort on the third goal that he walked to the other end of the bench to hand out fist bumps to every player who was on the ice for the goal as they came back to the bench.
“I thought it was big-time (goal),” Jones said. “We needed a five-on-five goal. The power play kind of ignited us and it was a huge shift right after that. The biggest thing for me is Santerno, it wasn’t bouncing his way early (this season). He’s played a big, heavy game for us and he’s been impactful. For him to start getting rolling here with some goals gives us some depth. I think it was rewarding for those guys to get it. We slept through a large part of that game tonight. It was disappointing for the first 30 minutes of the game until our power play started.”
Said Santerno, “It was an important goal. It was a big swing in the game getting three goals that quick, so I think (Jones) was pretty happy. It’s good to see.”
The third period was more defensive as the teams combined for just 10 shots, with the Nanooks taking seven. Dustyn McFaul led Clarkson with three blocked shots.
“Our power play gave us a big boost, big momentum,” McFaul said. “I think we just simplified things. We were a little bit heavier in the second half of the game. They brought a lot of energy and we weren’t ready to match it right away. (Blocking shots) is a big component in our game. We sacrifice for each other and take a lot of pride in it.”
Santerno scored his third goal of the weekend after Alaska goalie Gustavs Davis Grigals was pulled for an extra attacker with 1:56 left.
Santerno beat an Alaska player to a loose puck along the wall near the Nanooks net and shot it into the side at 18:12, with Gosselin picking up another assist.
After the empty-net goal the Clarkson student section changed the usual, “Warm up the bus” taunt to, “Start the airplane”, since Fairbanks is more than 4,000 miles away.
But the Nanooks won’t be heading home for at least a week. They play at Cornell next weekend and will have been away from home 18 days before finally returning.
n NOTES: In addition to scoring a goal, Campbell led Clarkson with five shots. He also had a breakaway attempt ring off the goalpost. ,,, Alaska’s Jakob Breault went 15-6 on faceoffs. ... Clarkson was 2-for-3 on the power play and in the last three games they have gone 9-for-17, a 52.9 percent success rate.
