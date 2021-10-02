POTSDAM — Area college hockey fans were so eager to see a live game that a sellout crowd of 3,673 showed up to Cheel Arena on Saturday night to watch St. Lawrence University defeat Clarkson, 3-0, in a men’s exhibition game.
It was the first game at Cheel Arena with spectators in 588 days.
“It’s awesome,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “As excited as we are, the fans are equally excited. It’s amazing during the national anthems and you are looking around the stands at all the different people. All of a sudden it hits you, it’s back. That’s really exciting.”
The last time SLU played any game was when it defeated Quinnipiac, 3-2, in overtime on March 20 to win the ECAC Hockey championship. The last champion before the Saints was Clarkson in 2019 as there was no tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Clarkson’s student section arrived more than two hours early and their sections behind one of the goals had nearly filled when the SLU men, as part of their pregame routine, came jogging behind the student section, heading back downstairs to their locker room.
As soon as the Saints got near them the students began booing with some even making gestures to the players, who ignored them and kept running.
The taunted Saints players wound up having the last laugh as SLU scored just 2 minutes, 13 seconds into the game and never trailed.
“I thought we worked hard,” Brekke said. “It was going to be a game with a lot of mistakes, playing the first game, some guys their first college game. There was excitement before you ever step foot on the ice, anxiety, nervousness. I thought it was a competitive game. There’s a lot of stuff to work on and clean up.”
Ashton Fry scored the first unofficial goal of the season for the Saints on a play that also summed up how things went for Clarkson.
Golden Knights goalie Ethan Haider misplayed a puck behind his net, then slipped and fell trying to get back in position, leaving a lot of empty net for Fry.
“I saw Haider fumble the puck, it was right on my stick so I had to chip it in, and it worked out,” Fry said. “I was aware (Haider was out of position). All you can do there is try to get it on (net) as best you can. We got a good start and kept rolling the rest of the game. I’m glad we can show the crowd how good St. Lawrence is.”
Clarkson was picked to finish second by the ECAC Hockey coaches and first by the media and, in the College Hockey News national poll, the Golden Knights are No. 9.
Golden Knights coach Casey Jones was disappointed afterward that his team didn’t do much to reward the large crowd that turned out to see them play.
“It was a missed opportunity for us to try to take advantage of that,” Jones said. “I think we read our press clippings and felt pretty good about ourselves. We were really soft tonight, really soft. We didn’t execute anything. Our power play wasn’t hard to read. I liked our penalty kill. We lost puck battles. We got beat up the ice. That falls on me.”
SLU only produced 18 shots on goal, but extended the lead to 2-0 on a goal from Justin Paul at 13:54 of the second and Paul clinched the win with an empty-net goal at 18:12 of the third.
“It was awesome to play in front of our fans,” Paul said. “We would have liked for this all of last year, obviously. We’ve been seeing fans show up, here and there, in other sports. To finally get to play in front of them, we were just itching for it.”
Clarkson senior assistant captain Chris Klack was disappointed with a loss, but also happy to be back on the ice after missing all of last season with a wrist injury.
“It’s exciting,” Klack said. “It was a long time last year. I did a ton of conditioning and was around the team as much as I could. I was involved and doing everything I can.
Both teams start the season Friday. Clarkson will play two games at Alaska Fairbanks, opening at 11:07 p.m. and SLU opens at Colorado College at 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.