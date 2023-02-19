ITHACA — Emil Zetterquist turned in a 28-save shutout, and senior captain Aleksi Peltonen scored the game’s only goal late in the third period to help the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team to a 1-0 upset win over No. 11 Cornell at Lynah Rink on Saturday night.
The win at Lynah Rink comes exactly 365 days after captain David Jankowski scored an overtime game-winner to knock off the then-No. 18 Big Red.
Peltonen scored with 2 minutes, 45 seconds left in regulation, with Zetterquist and Jan Lasak earning assists.
St. Lawrence evened its record at 16-16-0 overall and 11-9-0 in ECAC play. The Big Red fell to 16-9-2 and 13-6-1.
“I’m extremely proud of these guys. Cornell’s a very good team and it’s a tough building to play in, but we found a way,” Saints head coach Brent Brekke said.
“We held off their push in the first period and got better in the last 40 minutes. It was a great play by Zigy after he had a huge block to start the transition out of our zone. Big time finish by Peltonen to finish the play off as well.”
Clarkson played to a draw at Colgate, extending its unbeaten streak to three games. The game officially ended in a tie, and the extra point shootout saw Colgate score on two chances.
Colgate scored the only goal of the first period when Tommy Bergsland tallied at 16:25.
Clarkson (14-14-4, 8-9-3) tied it in the second period on Ryan Taylor’s sixth goal of the season at 4:38.
Anthony Callin gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead on the power play at 3:55 of the third period. Alex Young’s power-play goal tied it 2-2 before Taylor scored his second of the game at 16:46.
Ross Mitton knocked home a rebound for Colgate (14-14-4, 11-7-2) and tie the game at 3-3 for the Raiders.
Clarkson goalie Ethan Haider made 24 saves.
Clarkson and St. Lawrence each finish off ECAC league play Friday and Saturday, playing host to Dartmouth and Harvard.
