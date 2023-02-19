ITHACA — Emil Zetterquist turned in a 28-save shutout, and senior captain Aleksi Peltonen scored the game’s only goal late in the third period to help the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team to a 1-0 upset win over No. 11 Cornell at Lynah Rink on Saturday night.

The win at Lynah Rink comes exactly 365 days after captain David Jankowski scored an overtime game-winner to knock off the then-No. 18 Big Red.

