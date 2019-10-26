WALTHAM, Mass. — The St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team picked up some momentum heading into a two-game, nonconference series at rival Clarkson this weekend by defeating Bentley, 3-0, in a nonconference game Saturday night.
The Saints (2-3-1 overall) went 1-0-1 on the weekend after tying Holy Cross on Friday night. They play at Clarkson at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday before starting ECAC Hockey competition at Rensselaer and Union the following weekend.
Senior goalie Daniel Mannella led the effort by making 28 saves to shut out Bentley (2-3). For the weekend, Mannella stopped 55 of 57 shots for a .965 save percentage.
Zach Risteau gave SLU the lead for good when he scored at 10 minutes, 7 seconds of the opening period from Jordan Steinmetz and Cameron Buhl.
SLU, which was outshot 13-8 in the opening period, controlled play over the final two, outshooting Bentley, 22-15, in the second and third periods and 30-28 for the game.
Keenan Suthers gave the Saints a 2-0 lead with a goal at 9:18 of the second period, with Bo Hanson and Aleksi Peltonen assisting.
Former Madrid-Waddington student Kaden Pickering ended the scoring with a power-play goal at 14:04 of the second period. Hanson picked up another assist and Risteau also assisted.
