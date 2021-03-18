CANTON — Cameron Buhl credited his living situation at St. Lawrence University for the game-winning goal he scored in overtime Thursday night to lead the Saints to a 5-4 win over Colgate in an ECAC Hockey semifinal at Appleton Arena.
Buhl scored at 8 minutes, 7 seconds on SLU’s only shot of the extra period, sending the Saints to regular-season champion Quinnipiac for a 4 p.m. Saturday title game.
Buhl rooms with SLU backup goalie Francis Boisvert and he said he’s overheard enough conversations about goaltending this year that he knew where to shoot the puck against Colgate’s Carter Gylander.
Rather than try to put the puck in the side of the net, he opted to shoot through his legs instead.
“Greg Lapointe made a great little play to me,” Buhl said. “I think Gylander knew I was going to the far post so I spun back and tucked her five-hole, so I guess it worked out.”
The Saints (5-8-3 overall) will play in an ECAC Hockey championship game for the first time since 2001, which was also the last time SLU won an ECAC Hockey title.
Playing in Saturday’s game means a lot to Saints senior defenseman Dylan Woolf, who has been a team captain for three years.
Woolf, who said his hockey career will end whenever SLU plays its last game, was on teams prior to this year that went a combined 18-83-9.
“Unbelievable, I guess that’s the only way I can put it,” Woolf said. “It’s been a great four years, a tough four years, but to have a finish like this and be surrounded by the guys we have in the locker room, the coaching staff has been incredible the past two seasons. Everything we’ve gone through this past year has continued to make us stronger as people, on and off the ice. We bring a positive attitude to the rink every single day. We lift each other up and we inspire each other to be the best that we can be. It’s nice to see that’s paying off here at the end.
Two of SLU’s goals Thursday came from freshman Tucker McIntosh, who broke his arm in a game against Colgate on Jan. 10 and wasn’t expected to play again this season.
McIntosh scored the first goal of the game for the Saints at 4:17 of the first period.
“It was definitely funny, I didn’t think I was going to be playing again this year,” McIntosh said. “I didn’t really expect the game to go like that, but it’s definitely nice to get two (goals) and contribute.”
Colgate (6-11-5) responded with a shorthanded goal from Josh McKechney at 11:39 of the first period to tie the game.
The Raiders dominated the second period, outshooting SLU 12-4 and taking a 3-2 lead after goals from Jeff Stewart and Evan Tschumi, with SLU’s Buhl scoring in between.
“We had our opportunities early when we could have put them away,” Raiders coach Don Vaughan said. “In games like this, where it’s sort of one and done, those opportunities have a way to come back and haunt you a little bit. It’s one of those nights where I thought we played well enough to win, but we didn’t get the bounce that we needed and they did.”
After the tough second period, SLU started the third period strong, tying the game on a goal from Woolf at 4:36 and then taking the lead 69 seconds later with a goal from McIntosh.
Colgate forced overtime when Tyler Jeanson scored at 10:13 of the third period.
“We didn’t get enough pucks to the net and we passed up opportunities on the rush in different areas where we could have forced a few pucks during the game,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “I thought our first period was really good, I thought there was a lot of jump. I thought (tired) legs showed in the second. We recovered and did a better job as the game went on. In overtime you go until you win. We don’t know how long it’s going to go.”
