Times Staff Report
OMAHA, Neb. — The St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team settled for a split of its two-game road trip to the Midwest, losing Saturday’s nonconference game, 5-2, to the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
Updated: January 1, 2023 @ 1:18 am
The Saints won Friday’s opener, 2-1, in overtime.
On Saturday, the Lancers (9-9-2 overall) received goals from Nolan Sullivan, Ty Mueller, Cameron Berg, Jonny Tychonick and Jacob Slipec, with the latter two being empty-net tallies.
The Saints (9-9-0) got goals from Reilly Moran and Luke Erickson.
SLU returns to action with a home-and-home series against Niagara, which host Thursday’s game before the teams play at Appleton Arena in Canton on Saturday night at 7.
