CANTON — St. Lawrence University’s men’s hockey team has added Mike Gugin as the coordinator of hockey operations.

Gugin most recently was a volunteer assistant coach for the Lake Superior State men’s hockey team, where he was directly involved with hockey operations and managing organizational film analysis and breakdown on a day-to-day basis.

Before his stint with the Lakers, Gugin was a graduate assistant coach at Ohio University with its ACHA Division I men’s hockey program.

He also was an assistant coach/video coach with St. Lawrence University in the 2017-18 season.

