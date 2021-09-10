COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY
CANTON — St. Lawrence University’s men’s hockey team has added Mike Gugin as the coordinator of hockey operations.
Gugin most recently was a volunteer assistant coach for the Lake Superior State men’s hockey team, where he was directly involved with hockey operations and managing organizational film analysis and breakdown on a day-to-day basis.
Before his stint with the Lakers, Gugin was a graduate assistant coach at Ohio University with its ACHA Division I men’s hockey program.
He also was an assistant coach/video coach with St. Lawrence University in the 2017-18 season.
