The St. Lawrence University men’s hockey season opener at Colgate University slated for Sunday has been canceled because of COVID-19.
“To ensure the health and safety of St. Lawrence’s players, team personnel and the entire St. Lawrence community, the team is following all county, state and University guidelines regarding COVID-19 protocols,” the athletic department stated in a press release.
The Saints have had previous non-conference games against Clarkson University called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
St. Lawrence will look to start its season with a home game at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 in its ECAC Hockey opener against Quinnipiac. No fans will be allowed into Appleton Arena, but games will be streamed on ESPN-plus for United States viewers and Stretch Internet for international viewers.
