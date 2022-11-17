College men’s hockey
CANTON — Due to an expected snowstorm in Western New York this weekend, the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey game at Niagara on Saturday night has been postponed.
Snow showers and locally heavy snow squalls. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches..
Snow showers and locally heavy snow squalls. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches.
Updated: November 17, 2022 @ 11:10 pm
The Saints will make up the game at Niagara’s Dwyer Arena on Jan. 5.
