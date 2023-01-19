College men’s hockey
CANTON — St. Lawrence University goaltender Emil Zetterquist is one of 13 nominees from ECAC Hockey for the 2023 Hobey Baker Award.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 7:46 pm
College men’s hockey
CANTON — St. Lawrence University goaltender Emil Zetterquist is one of 13 nominees from ECAC Hockey for the 2023 Hobey Baker Award.
Zetterquist, a fifth-year player, has won nomination for the second straight season. He is one of 82 total nominees for college hockey’s highest honor.
Zetterquist has made 22 starts this season. He’s registered a 2.66 goals-against average and .903 save percentage and made 523 saves in 1,260 minutes.
Zetterquist has played in 96 games in his SLU career, which is third all-time. He is also fourth in total saves and third in minutes played.
Other ECAC nominees for the award are Mathieu Caron of Brown; Matthew Coronato, Sean Farrell and Alex Laferriere of Harvard; Liam Gorman, Ethan Pearson and Pito Walton of Princeton; Collin Graf and Yaniv Perets of Quinnipiac; Ryan Mahshie of Rensselaer; Ian Shane of Cornell; and Alex Young of Colgate.
