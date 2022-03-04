CANTON — Last weekend, St. Lawrence University men’s hockey coach Brent Brekke was not happy with the way his team was unable to finish good scoring chances in a tie against Brown.
That wasn’t a problem for the Saints on Friday night as SLU scored 2 minutes, 26 seconds into the game and finished with a 4-1 win over Brown in Game 1 of a best-of-three ECAC Hockey first-round playoff series before 1,142 fans at Appleton Arena.
The eighth-seeded Saints (10-16-7 overall) will host No. 9 Brown again at 7 tonight. If the Bears win, a deciding Game 3 will start at 4 p.m. Sunday.
SLU, which averages less than two goals a game, scored early on a shot from Josh Boyer, who was alone between the circles at 2:26 of the first period.
Boyer received a pass from Nick Trela and scored on a shot between the legs of Brown goalie Mathieu Caron. Trela’s pass found Boyer alone, with no defenders nearby.
“I saw Trela and (Logan Ritchie) get in on the forecheck and I saw Trela with the puck, so I just stayed in the scoring area for him to get it to me, and he made a great play,” Boyer said. “I caught it and just tried to get it to the net and it went five-hole. It was a great (pass). It went right between the defenseman’s legs and to my tape. You couldn’t ask for a better pass. They dragged both (defenders) to them.”
In last Friday’s 1-1 tie, the Saints didn’t score until late in the game with an extra attacker.
“Coach (Brekke) really wanted us to bring a lot of energy to start this game on the bench as well,” Boyer said. “I think a goal in that way, stemming from the forecheck and finding the soft area, was a huge energy boost for us.”
Brown (6-19-4) answered SLU’s goal at 5:36 of the second period with a power-play tally form Justin Jallen, who took a shot from just below the circle.
SLU responded a little more than three minutes later with a breakaway goal from Aleksi Peltonen to regain the lead for good. Peltonen beat Brown’s Tony Andrezzi to a loose puck just across the blue line and skated in alone on Caron.
“It was huge after they tied it up early in the second,” Peltonen said. “It was a big momentum boost. It was good to get our offense rolling for a little bit, even though they started hard in the third. We capitalized on our chances, but we have to get some more (tonight). There will be a huge pushback from them.”
After playing two overtime games with the Bears in the regular season, the Saints got a bit more comfortable on a nice shot from Max Dorrington at 15:43 of the third period. Dorrington took a wrist shot from the top of the circle over Caron’s glove and just under the top bar.
“It was a broken play, they were coming down hard,” Dorrington said. “I was open on the side of the ice and I think I screamed loud enough for (Peltonen) to hear me. He has a real good sixth sense and he put it in my wheelhouse and I waited for the defender to come back across and through the screen the puck was in the net.”
SLU ended the scoring at 18:23 of the third period with Justin Paul’s empty-net goal.
“Dorrington’s line-rush goal on the third goal was a big-time shot,” Brekke said. “(Brown) played hard. They had us on our heels and pushed hard. It’s probably not a 4-1 game when you look at it overall, a lot closer than that. When you get to the playoffs you have to find a way to win (and) we found a way.”
The Bears will look to find a way to keep their season alive tonight.
“We gave them two goals, two horrific mistakes that end up in the back of the net,” Brown coach Brendan Whittet said. “We’re not a prolific offensive team. For us it becomes very hard when we have to play catch-up hockey. It wasn’t good enough.”
n NOTE: There was one upset Friday as No. 11 Dartmouth beat No. 6 Rensselaer, 3-2. No. 5 Colgate beat No. 12 Yale, 3-2, in overtime and No. 7 Union beat No. 10 Princeton, 3-2. If the same teams win tonight, then SLU would play at Clarkson in a best-of-three quarterfinal next weekend.
