CANTON — St. Lawrence University men’s hockey coach Brent Brekke announced the hiring of assistant coach Cam Doomany on Wednesday.
Doomany is an addition to the staff and is not replacing anyone.
He spent the last two seasons as the goaltending coach for Bentley College and has also been the Director of Goaltending Development and Marketing Manager for “Stop It Goaltending” in Boston.
“We are extremely excited to have Cam joining our staff,” Brekke said. “Cam is an energetic coach with a very good hockey mind. His background in working with goaltenders and the knowledge of the position is outstanding and we can’t wait to get started.
At Bentley, Doomany conducted goalie sessions, built practice curriculum and analyzed film of the goalies.
He has helped develop NHL goalies Brandon Bussi (Boston), Devin Cooley (Buffalo), Joey Daccord (Seattle), Chris Driedger (Seattle) and Collin Delia (Winnipeg) though his “Stop It Goaltending” company.
“It’s an honor to be welcomed into the St. Lawrence hockey family,” Doomany said. “I am excited for the opportunity to work alongside such an ambitious staff. I look forward to contributing to the culture that the team has established.”
