CANTON — The St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team has replaced one of the scheduled games it lost with Clarkson this weekend with a nonconference game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart.
It will be the first nonconference game for the Saints, who are 4-6-2 in ECAC Hockey games so far this season.
Sacred Heart, which is in Fairfield, Conn., is a member of Atlantic hockey and has a 4-7-1 record. The Pioneers roster features former Clarkson forward Adam Tisdale, who transferred after last season. He’s picked up one assist in five games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.