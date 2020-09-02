CANTON — St. Lawrence University announced the names of three more players who will be joining the Saints men’s hockey team as freshmen this coming season. SLU had earlier announced seven recruits, though one, Greg Lapointe, has returned to junior hockey due to the uncertainty of the upcoming season with the COVID-19 pandemic. He is expected to come back if SLU has a season.
The latest additions to the class are Max Dorrington, Justin Paul and Luc Salem.
Dorrington is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward from North Reading, Mass., who played for the Cushing Academy the last two years. Last season he totaled 23 goals and 23 assists in 34 games and was the team captain.
Paul, a 5-11, 188-pound forward from Thunder Bay, Ontario, played for the Wellington Dukes of the OJHL. He also was with Georgetown from the same league and combined for 39 points in 47 games. He is a two-time OJHL all-star.
Salem, who is 5-10, 175, is a defenseman from Santa Monica, Calif. He played last year with the Topeka Pilots of the NAHL with nine goals and 27 assists in 52 games. He was chosen to play in the NAHL Top Prospects Showcase.
SLU now has six forwards, three defensemen and a goalie in its incoming class.
