CANTON — If it wasn’t for St. Lawrence University the Harvard men’s hockey team would be relaxing this weekend and preparing to host an ECAC Hockey quarterfinal series next week.
Had the Saints (4-25-5 overall) not upset the Crimson 6-3 in Appleton Arena on Feb. 22, Harvard (13-10-6) would have finished in fourth place in the conference standings and earned a bye.
But the Crimson followed that loss with a 2-0 loss to Rensselaer, which dropped them to the No. 5 seed for this weekend’s home series against the No. 12 Saints, which begins at 7 tonight in Boston. Game two will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday and if a third game is needed it will start at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
“Discipline is a huge, huge key,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “Their power play is No. 1 in the country at 32 percent. They’ve got the fifth-best offensive output in the country as well. We want to play a five-on-five game, I think that’s a good matchup for us.”
Harvard will be fired up to take on the Saints after what happened two weeks ago. The Crimson won the first matchup 3-1 in Boston on Jan. 17.
“They are going be pretty bitter about that still, for sure,” Saints senior Alex Gilmour said. “I expect them to come out hot. They have a lot of skill and they skate well. We have to stay out of the box. We took it to them pretty good the last two games, five-on-five I think we outscored them.”
SLU enters the series having gone 1-1-1 over their final three games, with the only loss coming against top-ranked Cornell last Friday.
“That was huge,” SLU junior Dylan Woolf said. “That was our focus coming down the stretch, to prepare for playoffs. I think the way we ended gives us hope and belief that we are going into a good series here against Harvard. I think it’s one of the away rinks that we get a lot of fans at, so hopefully we’ll have some SLU alums in the stands this weekend.”
SLU was in a similar position last year as a No. 12 seed and took No. 5 Dartmouth to a third game before seeing its season end. For freshmen like Aleksi Peltonen, this will be the first postseason experience.
“I’m excited to go out there and play in the first playoffs for me,” Peltonen said. “I’m pumped for the atmosphere and see how well we can match up against them throughout the series.”
WILL CLARKSON WOMEN MAKE NCAA’S?
The Clarkson women’s hockey team has been to four straight Frozen Fours, seven straight NCAA Tournaments and won three national titles in the last six years, but two of those streaks are on the line this weekend.
Clarkson (25-5-6), the No. 3 seed in the ECAC Hockey Tournament, faces No. 2 Princeton (24-6-1) in a semifinal at 4 p.m. Saturday at Cornell University in a game that could leave the loser out of the national tournament.
Eight teams make the field and the winner of each conference tournament gets an auto-bid. Clarkson is No. 7 in the Pairwise Rankings, which are used to select the field, and Princeton is No. 6. The winner of College Hockey America will be a team out of the top eight, which knocks current No. 8 Boston University out of the field.
Hockey East is down to its final four as well, but only No. 4 Northeastern (30-4-2) is in the top eight, which means if any other team wins the Hockey East title they will bump out the No. 7 Pairwise team. Also Minnesota-Duluth (18-11-6) in the WCHA, and Harvard (18-13-1) are still alive in their tournaments and should they win a title that also would bump out a No. 7 team.
If Clarkson beats the Tigers on Saturday there is no way the Golden Knights could finish lower than No. 6, which means it would take two upset winners in the other conference tournaments to knock them out. If Clarkson loses than it has to hope all the teams currently in the top 8 win their conference titles.
Clarkson’s Gabrielle David was named the ECAC Hockey women’s Rookie of the Month for February after scoring points in five of Clarkson’s nine games and sophomore Marie-Pier Coulombe was the women’s Goalie of the Month. She had a .968 save percentage and 0.89 goals-against average in February. David and Coulombe are also the current Rookie and Goalie of the Week.
JENEAULT HEADED TO BROWN
Current Ogdensburg Free Academy senior Rose Jeneault committed this week to attend Brown University and play on the Bears women’s hockey team next season.
Jeneault did not play Section 10 hockey this year but was with the Nepean (Ontario) Wildcats junior team.
She is a 5-foot-9 defenseman who played in 37 games and picked up four assists for the Wildcats.
Jeneault is also the defending Section 10 champion in the girls high jump for outdoor track and field.
A CHEESY HOLIDAY
The Clarkson men’s team will spend time between Christmas and New Year’s in Milwaukee, playing in the inaugural Holiday Face-Off at the Fiserv Forum on Dec. 28-29.
Wisconsin will be the host school in the event and Arizona State and UConn also will participate. The semifinal matchups will be announced at a later date.
