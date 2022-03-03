CANTON — If the regular season results mean anything, fans can expect low-scoring, overtime games this weekend when the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team hosts Brown in a best-of-three ECAC Hockey first-round playoff series.
The series begins at 7 Friday night in Appleton Arena. Game two also will start at 7 p.m. Saturday. If a third game is needed it will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday.
For the No. 9 Bears (6-18-4 overall) this weekend means a repeat trip to the north country. Brown made the six-hour bus ride here last weekend to close the regular season with games against SLU and Clarkson.
“I think we are two really evenly-matched teams,” Brown coach Brendan Whittet said. “St. Lawrence is going to play hard and they play fast and they have great goaltending. I think we have good goaltending. I think we can defend pretty well. It will be a good matchup. I’m sure both teams will be ready to play. I think there are a few teams that have separated themselves in this league. I think the rest are similar teams.”
Brown averages 1.6 goals a game and the No. 8 Saints (9-16-7) average 1.8.
The teams played to their statistics against each other, skating to a pair of 1-1 ties which were decided by 1-0 shootouts, with each squad winning one of the shootouts.
“It’s going to be a close battle for sure, highly contested,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “I wouldn’t see a high-scoring game by any means. Both goaltenders are very good and both are good teams defensively. It will be a tight matchup.”
Saints goalie Emil Zetterquist ended the regular season with a .903 save percentage and Brown goalie Mathieu Caron finished at .921.
The postseason also means that if these teams skate to another tie, it won’t be decided with a three-on-three overtime period or a shootout, but instead feature normal five-on-five hockey until someone scores.
“It’s nice to play five-on-five when a game matters, you play for the finality of it,” Brekke said. “It’s a fun time in the playoffs.”
SLU’s offense has been led by senior co-captain Kaden Pickering, a former Norwood-Norfolk player who has totaled six goals and 12 assists. Pickering also has produced one-third of SLU’s game-winning goals this season.
“The biggest thing we are looking forward to is playing at home,” Pickering said. “That’s huge for us, just to be able to stay here and not have to travel is the most exciting part. That was a big emphasis (last) Saturday night, playing for our seniors and getting more home games.
“All the games we play in are tight, we don’t really blow teams out. But we are confident. We are confident in our goaltending and our defense, and once we get the offense going we are confident we are going to get this done.”
The Saints are the defending ECAC Hockey champions, winning a three-team playoff last year with a 3-2 overtime win at Quinnipiac in the championship game.
SLU hosted Colgate in a semifinal last year and won 5-4 in overtime but the last time the Saints hosted a home playoff series was in 2017.
“The confidence we picked up last year in the playoffs will be huge for us coming down the stretch,” Pickering said. “We have some guys who have played in some big games and big moments and that will help us get to that next level and get past this first round.”
MORGAN HONORED
SLU women’s goalie Lucy Morgan was named to the ECAC Hockey first team this week and won the Goaltender of the Year award, announced Thursday.
Morgan is also one of the three finalists for the Player of the Year award.
A junior, she produced a .948 save percentage this season.
SLU forward Abby Hustler made the all-rookie team.
Clarkson’s Nicole Gosling made second-team on defense and Clarkson’s Caitrin Lonergan is a third-team forward.
