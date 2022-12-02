HAMDEN, Conn. — Skyler Brind’Amour scored a power-play goal at 6 minutes, 57 seconds of the second period and Quinnipiac held on to pick up a 2-1 win over the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team in an ECAC Hockey game Friday night.
Brind’Amour also assisted on the first goal of the game, which also came on a power-play from Sam Lipkin at 2:02 of the first period.
The Saints (5-8 overall, 2-3 ECAC Hockey) tied the game with a goal from Greg LaPointe at 5:39 of the second period. Cameron Buhl and Tyler Cristall assisted on the goal.
Emil Zetterquist stopped 33 shots for the Saints.
Quinnipiac improved to 11-1-3 and 7-0-0.
The Tigers (4-6, 3-5) pounced on Clarkson, scoring the first four goals in an ECAC Hockey win at Hobey Baker Rink at Princeton, N.J.
Pito Walto and Ian Murphy scored goals 44 seconds apart late in the first period.
Jack Cornin and Joe Berg extended the lead to 4-0 early in the second period.
Clarkson (7-7, 3-2) responded with a goal from Mathieu Gosselin late in the second period, with Ayrton Martino and Noah Beck assisting.
Anthony Callin scored with four minutes left in the game to cut the lead to 4-2, with Ryan Taylor and Ryan Richardson assisting.
Liam Gorman clinched the win for Princeton with an empty-net goal at 17:34 and Jayden Sison scored at 18:20 for the Tigers.
