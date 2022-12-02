Dening paces Lowville girls hoops to win over WHS

Sports roundup

HAMDEN, Conn. — Skyler Brind’Amour scored a power-play goal at 6 minutes, 57 seconds of the second period and Quinnipiac held on to pick up a 2-1 win over the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team in an ECAC Hockey game Friday night.

Brind’Amour also assisted on the first goal of the game, which also came on a power-play from Sam Lipkin at 2:02 of the first period.

