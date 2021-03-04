CANTON — The regular seasons for both the Clarkson and St. Lawrence University men’s hockey teams appear to be over after the Saints announced Thursday that they will miss the next two weekends due to COVID-19 issues.
St. Lawrence announced a pause in team activities for the next two weeks.
Clarkson (11-7-4 overall, 6-4-4 conference) was scheduled to host SLU (5-9-5, 4-8-4) Friday and play at SLU on Sunday this weekend. The teams were also scheduled to play each other next weekend.
It is possible Clarkson could try to schedule nonconference games for next weekend. Both Quinnipiac and Colgate will finish their regular seasons this weekend against each other with an open weekend the following week.
SLU is expecting to be ready to play in the ECAC Hockey playoffs, which start in two weeks.
