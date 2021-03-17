CANTON — Before anyone knew how ECAC Hockey would work this year, it’s safe to say nobody expected Colgate to be playing St. Lawrence University for a spot in the men’s hockey championship game.
SLU, which hosts the Raiders in a semifinal game at 5 p.m. today in Appleton Arena, was 2-18-2 last year in conference play. Colgate, the No. 3 seed in a three-team field, was 8-9-5 last year, but lost its top two scorers to graduation and fielded a young team this season.
But whichever team wins today’s game will move on to face regular-season champion Quinnipiac at 4 p.m. Saturday in Hamden, Conn. with a spot in the NCAA Tournament at stake.
“It’s a big opportunity,” said second-year SLU coach Brent Brekke. “We had a real good start to the year and lost some players to injuries and things in the last six games. We’ve missed some key players in the lineup in those games. Hopefully, we get some of those guys back for this. It’s a unique scenario and we want to make the most of it.”
The unusual scenario started before the season began when all six Ivy League schools, as well as Rensselaer and Union, decided not to play this season, leaving ECAC Hockey with four teams. Then last week, second-place Clarkson dropped out after some players on the men’s team went to an on-campus gathering with some players from the women’s team, violating the school’s COVID-19 policy.
Said Raiders coach Don Vaughan, a former SUNY Canton and SLU player, “We missed the other eight (teams) for sure. I think it’s the best league in the country, the most balance league, with the best coaches, and you are challenged every night. We missed our big rival, Cornell. We missed those games and I know our fans did. (With four teams) you have to be careful you don’t over-coach because you want to be true to your team and your game and there’s a lot of little tweaks going on. You get to know the other teams’ structure very well and system. You are always trying to make a little adjustment here or there to throw the other team off, but at the same time staying true to your team.”
The Saints (4-8-3 overall, 4-8-2 conference) split their six games with the Raiders (6-10-5, 5-9-4) with each team picking up nine points.
Almost half of SLU’s 14-game schedule was against the Raiders.
“They are really good in the offensive zone with their movement and their (defensemen) are really active,” Brekke said of Colgate. “For us, we need to possess the puck. If you lose that puck, you have to find a way to get it back. If they get zone time, they are really good. We don’t want to sit back, we want to be an aggressive team. We have to be aggressive. But doing that you have to manage the puck. You don’t want to get into a track meet.”
SLU has played only two home games against Quinnipiac since Feb. 14 and is coming off a two-week COVID-19 quarantine. The team did not get to practice until Sunday.
“We have to get our legs back,” Brekke said. “We’re not going to get to optimal condition, that’s just the reality when you are off for 10 days. You aren’t making up that time in a four-day stint. It’s a balancing act. You can’t tax the legs too much, but you try to get game legs back. We also have to get some energy level back.”
Every game with Colgate was decided by one goal, or two due to a late empty-net goal. Two of the six games went to overtime and one was decided in a shootout.
“They come so hard,” Vaughan said of SLU. “They probably bottled us up in our end more than the other two teams did. They can really give you fits in your own zone. We spent a lot of time the last couple days preparing for that. We have to find a way to keep pucks on the perimeter and not give up the middle. The games we played against them, they were physical. Every inch of the ice was contested.”
The reward for the winner is a day trip to Hamden, Conn., to face a 17-6-4 Quinnipiac team for the championship.
“I felt the other three coaches this year really challenged us,” Bobcats coach Rand Pecknold said. “When you are playing somebody the fifth or sixth time, there are no secrets. Those staffs really challenged us and made us a better coaching staff. There was a lot of animosity. Not so much in games one and two, but you get to games four, five and six and it was getting a little nasty. I can imagine what it’s like to play in the NHL in a seven-game playoff series.”
LEAGUE HONORS
Clarkson’s Connor McCarthy and Zach Tsekos, along with SLU’s Cameron Buhl made the ECAC Hockey first team, which was announced Wednesday.
McCarthy made it as a defenseman. Tsekos and Buhl are forwards. Also on the first team is Quinnipiac goalie Keith Petruzelli, Quinnipiac defenseman Zach Metsa, Quinnipiac forward Odeen Tufto and Colgate forward Josh McKechney.
Clarkson’s Ethan Haider is the goalie on the all-rookie team. SLU’s Luc Salem made the team on defense and Saints forward Greg Lapointe also made the squad.
