COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Emil Zetterquist stopped 40 of 41 shots to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team to a 2-1 win over Colorado College in the nonconference opener for each team Friday night.
The Saints spoiled the debut of Colorado College’s $52 million new Ed Robson Arena.
It was also the first win for the Saints against the Tigers, after dropping their first six meetings.
Aleksi Peltonen scored the first goal in the new facility for the Saints just 2 minutes, 3 seconds into the game, with Ashton Fry picking up an assist.
SLU co-captain Kaden Pickering, a Madrid native, gave the Saints a 2-0 lead six minutes into the second period with a power-play goal, which was assisted by Chris Pappas and Philippe Chapleau.
The Tigers scored their only goal at 10:46 of the second period on a shot from Chase Foley with Jordan Biro and Jack Millar assisting.
Colorado College had a chance to tie the game six seconds into the third period when Pickering was given a major penalty for boarding.
The Tigers took six shots during the five-minute power play but could not get anything past Zetterquist.
Colorado College, coached by former SLU assistant Kris Mayotte, outshot the Saints 14-2 in the third period and 41-14 for the game.
Two-time Stanley Cup winning Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Curtis McElhinney, a former Tiger player, dropped the ceremonial puck before the game.
