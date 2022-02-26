CANTON — A shootout loss Friday night has left the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team needing help tonight if it wants to finish in the top eight in the ECAC Hockey standings and earn a home playoff series next weekend.
The Saints rallied with a late extra-attacker goal to tie Brown 1-1, but the Bears scored the only goal in the postgame shootout on a shot from Jordan Tonelli to pick up the second point in the game at Appleton Arena.
If SLU (8-16-7 overall, 6-10-5 conference) had won either in overtime or the shootout, it would have moved into a tie with Brown for eighth, but would have had the tie-breaker with four of the six points in the series.
Brown (6-17-4, 6-11-4) now retains a two-point lead on the Saints to stay in eighth place but nothing is assured for the Bears either, who play Clarkson at 7 tonight at Cheel Arena.
It’s possible neither team will know even after tonight’s games are over because Princeton, which has 23 points, has a makeup game with Harvard to close out the season Sunday.
The Saints have not had great fortune in shootouts this season and that may cost them a chance to finish in the top eight. SLU is now 2-3 in its five ECAC Hockey shootouts. SLU did beat Brown on the road in a shootout earlier this season.
“We have to compete harder, that’s kind of our identity to outwork teams,” Saints assistant captain Tim Makowski said. “We didn’t capitalize on that aspect of our game tonight. It’s always frustrating losing, we just have to capitalize on our chances and just bury them.”
Even the winning coach, Brown’s Brendan Whittet, isn’t happy about shootouts, or three-on-three overtime before the shootouts come.
“I don’t personally like it,” Whittet said. “You had two teams that battled really hard for 60 minutes and then all-of-a-sudden it’s three-on-three, which to me looks like, not that you are not playing to win, but it looks like teams are just defending and regrouping and no one is really willing to take a huge risk. I don’t think three-on-three is quite working out how people thought it would in college hockey.”
The Bears scored the first goal of the game at 6 minutes, 54 seconds on a shot from Michael Maloney. Maloney received a pass from Jake Harris while he was near the crease. He skated past SLU goalie Emil Zetterquist and put a shot into an empty part of the net.
The Saints started sluggishly, but controlled the game in the second period, outshooting Brown 14-3, but had trouble getting anything past Bears goalie Mathieu Caron (34 saves).
Offense has been an issue this season for the Saints, who entered this weekend averaging 1.83 goals-per game.
“We have to bury our chances,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “We’ve got to get better and when we have those opportunities we have to finish them off. That was a difference in the game.”
Brekke pulled Zetterquist with just under three minutes to play for an extra attacker and the move paid off when defenseman Tucker McIntosh tied the game on a shot from inside the blue line at 17:33 of the third period.
“There was not much time left on the clock and we had to get one there,” McIntosh said. “I’m just happy to get one through. We knew it’s playoff hockey right now and it’s going to be one-goal games and we have to score more. To be able to get one isn’t good enough right now. We know it’s going to be one-goal games from here and we have to find a way to bear down and not get frustrated and goals will come.”
SLU produced four shots in the overtime and Brown two, but neither team converted.
Caron stopped SLU’s Kaden Pickering with a pad save to start the shootout and then Tonelli, who is the son of former National Hockey League standout John Tonelli, scored on Brown’s first shot of the shootout, beating Zetterquist glove side with a shot to the corner.
“I had confidence and it worked,” Tonelli said. “We’ll see if (the shootout win) ends up meaning anything. We really wanted to get three points tonight. That’s unfortunate.”
SLU’s Justin Paul saw another shot stopped by the leg pad and then Caron sealed the win for Brown when he stopped SLU’s last show from David Jankowski.
“I think (shootouts) are a skills competition at the end of the day so you just have fun with it,” Caron said. “It was a good feeling. I had in back of my mind that they beat me in the shootout last time, it’s my turn to win this one.”
YALE 3, CLARKSON 2 (OT)
Cole Donhauser scored a breakaway goal at 3:57 of overtime to send the Bulldogs (8-18-1, 7-13-1) past Clarkson in an ECAC Hockey game at Cheel Arena in Potsdam.
Clarkson (18-9-6, 13-4-4) tied the game at 19:27.4 of the third period on the second goal of the game from Mathieu Gosselin, which came during a power play.
Justin Pearson scored the game’s first goal for Yale at 10:01 of the opening period.
Gosselin scored at 8:06 of the second period to tie the game. Quinton Ong gave Yale a 2-1 lead 24 seconds into the third period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.