CANTON — The St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team announced its season award winners last week after holding a ceremony last month on Zoom.
Captains Ryan Garvey and Dylan Woolf each won two awards and goalie Daniel Mannella was named the team’s Most Valuable Player.
Mannella made 18 appearances for the Saints in 2019-20 and finished with a .899 save percentage and 3.30 goals against average. He earned the Saints’ first win of the season with a season-high 40-save performance at Mercyhurst on Oct. 12 and finished with six 30-plus save games on the year. The Woodbridge, Ontario, native also posted a 3-0 shutout win at Bentley and stopped 27 to help the Saints to a 6-3 win over then-No. 20 Harvard on Senior Night in Appleton Arena.
Garvey, who was named captain at the start of his senior season, was the recipient of both the Bernie McKinnon Coaches Award and the Brian McFarlane Award. The Oakville, Ontario, native led the Saints both on and off the ice, maintaining a strong grade-point average while also being involved in the community. The Saints’ nominee for the Senior CLASS Award, Garvey coordinated the men’s hockey program’s holiday toy and clothing donation for the Canton Church and Community Program. Garvey finished the season with 10 points on six goals and four assists, including his first career hat trick against Union on Jan. 3.
A two-year captain for the Saints, Woolf was awarded both the Peter McGeough Award and the Brian P. “Jinx” Doyle Memorial Award in recognition of his work on the blue line as well as his character and leadership abilities. The Victoria, Minnesota, native logged the most minutes for the Saints this season and was one of only two players to play in all 36 games. A physical, shut-down defenseman, he led the team in blocked shots with 61 and was fourth in the league in the same category. He added seven assists.
Other award winners included sophomores Jeff Clarke, David Jankowski and Mark Mahoney, as well as first-year Jordan Steinmetz, who was named the Mike Pelletier-Richie Stewart Rookie of the year.
Clarke was the recipient of the Paul J. Flanagan Most-Improved Player Award. Jankowski, who battled to return from an injury he suffered in November, was named the Terry Slater Perseverance Award winner.
Mahoney, a Canton native, was selected by the Friends of St. Lawrence Hockey as the Dr. James S. Street 7th Player Award winner, which recognizes a player’s unsung contributions to the team.
Steinmetz was named Rookie of the Year after finishing tied with classmate Aleksi Peltonen for fourth on the team in scoring with 13 points and led the team’s rookies in goals with five and blocked shots with 31. A regular on special teams, he played in 35 of 36 games on the year.
