CANTON — St. Lawrence University men’s hockey coach Brent Brekke has hired Mike Aikens as an assistant coach to replace Ben Murphy, who recently left the program.
Murphy was an assistant at Bentley University for 10 years before coming to SLU in the 2019-20 season. Bentley has not made an announcement about rehiring Murphy.
Aikens, 51, was the head coach of the Anchorage Wolverines in the NAHL junior year last year.
In his career he also has been head coach of the USHL’s Omaha Lancers, 16- and 14-under Russell Stover teams, the NAHL’s Billings Bulls and the USHL’s Rochester Mustangs.
A native of Rochester, Minn., Aikens began his career at his alma mater, the University of Denver, as an assistant coach in the 1994-95 season.
“We are extremely excited to have Mike joining our program,” Brekke said in a statement. “He brings a lot of experience, knowledge and passion for the game. Mike has been deeply rooted in the junior hockey ranks for many years now. His most recent success was in the NAHL, leading the Anchorage Wolverines to the league finals.”
Prior to his time with the Wolverines, Aikens also worked in sports performance and was a hockey trainer at the Olmstead Medical Center in Rochester.
“I am excited about the opportunity to work with Coach Brekke and Coach (Tommy) Hill here at St. Lawrence University,” Aikens said. “I look forward to contributing to the development of our student-athletes both on the ice and in the classroom.”
As an athlete, Aikens played defense for the Rochester Mustangs in the USHL, where he was a league all-star and earned first-team All-USHL honors as he helped lead his team to the National Junior A Championship. He went on to play for the University of Denver for 27 games scoring five goals and tallying four assists his freshman year before being suffering an injury and being forced to pivot into a student coaching role with the Pioneers.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.