CANTON — Nebraska-Omaha bounced back from a tough loss Friday night to defeat the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team 5-0 in a nonconference game Saturday at Appleton Arena.
The Saints (5-9-4 overall) rallied from a two-goal deficit after two periods to win Friday’s game, 3-2.
Omaha (14-6) scored 9 minutes, 27 seconds into Saturday’s game to take the lead for good with a shot from Brannon McMannus. Jack Randl scored a power-play goal at 18:05 to give the Mavericks a 2-0 lead after one period.
McMannus scored his second goal of the game at 2:10 of the second period to make it 3-0. Cameron Berg scored at 9:59 of the second period to put Omaha up 4-0.
Kevin Conley added a power-play goal at 10:28 of the third period, with McMannus picking up one of the assists, to close out the scoring.
Isaiah Saville made 21 saves to pick up the shutout.
The Saints scored three goals in the final 10:14 of Friday’s game to stun the No. 14 Lancers.
Nolan Sullivan scored a shorthanded goal at 10:16 of the second period and Chayse Primeau added a goal at 3:10 of the third to give the Mavericks a 2-0 lead.
SLU’s comeback started when Max Dorrington scored a power-play goal at 9:46 of the third period.
Oak MacLeod scored another power-play goal at 11:42 to tie the game.
The Saints’ winning goal came at 15:25 on the second goal of the game from Dorrington.
“It was great to see our guys bounce back and beat a good team tonight,” SLU coach Brent Brekke said after Friday’s game. “We had a lot of adversity to fight through and we found a way to get it done. Special teams were obviously the difference in the game tonight. It was great to see the power play finish when we needed it the most.”
