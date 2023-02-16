CANTON — After tonight’s St. Lawrence University men’s hockey game at Colgate, three games still remain on the ECAC Hockey schedule.
But for the Saints (15-15 overall, 10-8 conference) a loss in regulation tonight could leave them in a big hole for earning a first-round bye in the playoffs.
SLU is tied with Colgate (13-14-3, 10-7-1) for fourth place in the conference standings. Each team has 30 points.
The top four teams at the end of the season receive a first-round bye in the playoffs and will host a best-of-three quarterfinal series the second week in a bid to play in Lake Placid for the championship weekend.
But the teams that don’t receive that bye will play a single-elimination game the first weekend of the playoffs Saturday, March 4. A change in the postseason format for this year designated games involving the fifth-through-12th-place teams as single-game sessions rather than best-of-three series as in the past.
The Saints, who face the Raiders at 7 tonight at the Class of 1965 Arena in Hamilton, moved into fourth place alone last Friday with a 6-2 win over Princeton.
But SLU lost 5-0 to first-place Quinnipiac on Saturday while the Raiders tied a home game with Cornell and then won a shootout to pick up two points and move into a tie with the Saints.
What makes tonight’s game big for SLU, aside from just moving past Colgate in the standings, is the Saints lost 4-1 at home to the Raiders on Nov. 12. If SLU doesn’t pick up the full three points for a regulation win tonight, then the Raiders would have the first tiebreaker should the teams finish tied, which is head-to-head results.
“It’s one game at a time,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said after last Friday’s game. “That’s the important thing, the first-round bye, that’s what we are striving for.”
If the current standings stay as they are and SLU finishes fifth, it would host last-place Dartmouth, a team it had to go to overtime to beat 3-2 on Jan. 13 in Hanover, N.H.
Either way the Saints and Colgate, which is coached by former SUNY Canton and SLU player Don Vaughan, could see a lot of each other since the fourth- and fifth-place teams usually meet in a quarterfinal series.
HOMECOMING AT CLARKSON
Last weekend Clarkson welcomed hockey alumni and several former players returned.
Former Clarkson player, coach and athletic director Bill O’Flaherty also was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
Few are known to be as passionate about Clarkson hockey as O’Flaherty, who was at the school from 1971-1997 before leaving to become the Los Angeles Kings director of player personnel.
Current Clarkson coach Casey Jones worked for O’Flaherty early in his career when he was an assistant coach under Mark Morris from 1993-95.
“He’s green and gold through and through,” Jones said of O’Flaherty. “He was a good mentor when I was here. It was unbelievable to have an athletic director with that much knowledge to talk shop with. He was always ready to do that. He took care of us and he took care of me. I probably talk to him weekly (via phone calls) here.”
NAAYKENS PRODUCING FOR SAINTS
SLU sophomore forward Ty Naaykens, who is 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, picked up three assists Friday night in SLU’s victory over Princeton and is among the team’s top scorers this season with one goal and 13 assists.
“He’s dependable and good on both sides of the puck,” Brekke said. “He’s good on the penalty kill as well and he plays a 200-foot game. He’s a big body and plays physical. He plays the game the right way. He thinks it very well and he can play in all situations. He gives us good depth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.