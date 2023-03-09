Huge games on tap for SLU, Clarkson

St. Lawrence goalie Emil Zetterquist, in his fifth season with the Saints, will play his final games at Appleton Arena this weekend. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — When the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team lost 3-2 in overtime to Colgate on Feb. 17, the odds of the Saints finishing in the top four in the ECAC Hockey standings and hosting a best-of-three quarterfinal series this weekend did not look good.

But SLU (17-17 overall) won two of its last three games while Colgate (15-15-5) ended the season 0-1-2 to finish one point back of the Saints.

