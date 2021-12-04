CANTON — Several players picked up their first goal or point for St. Lawrence University on Saturday night as the Saints snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over Colgate before 1,031 in a men’s ECAC Hockey game at Appleton Arena.
SLU (4-7-4 overall, 3-3-2 ECAC Hockey) does not play another game until it hosts UMass-Lowell on Dec. 29. The Saints will still have one more week of practice before they take a short winter break.
“I’m happy for those kids for sure,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said of the players who scored their first goals. “The bigger picture is the confidence as a team to find a way to be able to win a hockey game and play with a lead and finish it out. Those are always key, important things for us.”
SLU started strong, scoring the first goal of the game 2 minutes, 57 seconds into the second period on a shot from behind the circles by Ty Naaykens, with Jordan Steinmetz assisting.
A few minutes later the lead grew to 2-0 when Josh Boyer, a transfer from Nebraska-Omaha, scored his first goal as a Saint to make it 2-0 at 6:40 of the second period. Boyer skated in front of the net, took his shot and just kept going.
“It’s really important, but I wasn’t before the game focusing on production, or trying to score,” Boyer said. “The coaches talked about getting back to the basics and working the hard areas. When I got to the net I saw the goalie didn’t even see (the shot) so I just kept going. I wasn’t stopping, my legs were going too much. I couldn’t stop at that point.”
Colgate (8-10, 3-5) responded quickly to the two-goal disadvantage with a goal from Griffin Lunn at 7:26 of the second period to make it 2-1.
The Raiders tied the game 2-2 when Alex Young scored on a breakaway at 10:59 and appeared to have momentum.
That changed at 15:43 when Colgate’s Arnaud Vachon was given a boarding major. Raiders coach Don Vaughan, a former SLU player and assistant coach, was still upset after the game with Vachon’s penalty.
“We have momentum,” Vaughan said. “We were liking our game and then you take a five-minute major. It’s too hard to win in our league to have that happen. We’ll learn from it, keep learning from it and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
The Saints capitalized on the situation, taking the lead for good with the first career goal from Mason Waite, who scored off a nice pass from captain Kaden Pickering at 18:45.
“(Pickering) made a great pass to me so it felt good to finally put the first one in,” Waite said. “The coaches put me on the power play, they have a lot of trust in me, so it definitely helps confidence. That was a big goal for us coming off that four-game losing streak. It was right in the crease and an easy tap-in.”
The score stayed at 3-2 until Pickering scored his fifth goal of the season at 17:41 of the third period, giving SLU another two-goal margin.
“It was a lot of hard working coming to fruition for them,” Pickering said of Boyer and Waite’s first goals. “It was a good time to get their first, for sure. It helps out a lot when we have balanced scoring, guys chipping in every night. That’s what we’re going to need.”
Colgate made it interesting with a goal from Colton Young at 19:06, while the Raiders were playing with an extra attacker. The final 21 seconds was tense as Colgate enjoyed a two-player advantage when SLU’s Justin Paul was called for hooking.
n NOTES: Boyer, a native of Wasilla, Alaska, said after the game he is the nephew of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin by marriage. ... There was a skirmish after the game that resulted in six players being penalized, including three players getting game misconducts. The penalties will be added to the individual player’s penalty minute totals, nobody was disqualified from playing in the next game. Misconducts were given to Colgate’s Alex Young and Nick Anderson and SLU’s Tim Makowski.
CLARKSON 4, CORNELL 4 (OT)
The Golden Knights (9-4-4, 4-2-2) rallied from a four-goal deficit in the final 5:17 of the third period and then defeated Cornell 3-2 in a postgame shootout in an ECAC Hockey game before 2,792 at Cheel Arena.
The Big Red (9-1-1, 6-1-1) built the 4-0 lead off two goals from Max Andreev and goals from Jack Malone and Sam Malinski.
Clarkson’s rally started with a goal from Chris Klack at 14:43 of the third period.
Lukas Kaelbe scored at 17:07 and then Anthony Romano scored at 18:27. Zach Tsekos tied the game with 1.2 seconds remaining.
Alex Campbell scored the winning goal in the shootout for Clarkson, which also received goals from Tsekos and Jack Jacome.
