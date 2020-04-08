CANTON — St. Lawrence University senior Carson Gicewicz, who had been one of the Saints captains the past two seasons, announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will transfer to the University of Massachusetts for his final season.
Gicewicz played in only two games last year before suffering a knee injury that caused him to miss the rest of the season. As a graduating senior he would be eligible to play for the Minutemen next season.
A post on Twitter quotes Gicewicz as saying, “These last four years have been unforgettable. St. Lawrence has taught me so much, including the value of friendship, leadership and family. There is no place like Canton and there’s especially no place like Appleton Arena on a Saturday night. I am excited to say that I will be spending my fifth year in school at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst while playing hockey for Coach (Greg) Carvel.”
Gicewicz led SLU in scoring in the 2018-19 season, finishing with four goals and 15 assists in 31 games. He ranked fourth on the team as a sophomore with eight goals and 10 assists in 30 games, and he supplied nine goals and eight assists in 37 games as a freshman.
His older brother, R.J., also played at SLU before suffering a career-ending injury in 2017. He was a student-coach for the final two years of his time at SLU and currently is an assistant coach at Fredonia.
Carson Gicewicz was recruited by Carvel, who left SLU just before his freshman year to take the job at UMass. Gicewicz will become the second SLU player to make the move to Amherst to play for Carvel, joining Jacob Pritchard, who helped the Minutemen reach the national championship game in 2019.
Gicewicz joins a growing list of players who have opted to leave SLU early in recent years, including last year’s leading scorer Zach Risteau (7 goals-16 assists), who is in the NCAA transfer portal but has not announced his new team yet.
Along with Pritchard, SLU has lost Kyle Hayton (Wisconsin), Ben Finkelstein (Boston College) and Cade Gleekel to early departures in recent years. The Saints have posted an 18-83-9 overall record the last three years and are 8-53-5 in ECAC Hockey contests in that span.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.