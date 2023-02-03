PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Six different players scored goals to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team to a 6-0 victory over Brown (8-12-2 overall, 4-9-2 conference) in an ECAC Hockey game Friday at Meehan Auditorium.
The Saints (14-13, 9-6) scored three goals in the first period.
Jan Lasak scored at 5 minutes, 15 seconds to start the spurt.
Luc Salem scored at 11:41 for a 2-0 lead and Max Dorrington scored a power-play goal at 16:30.
SLU added three more goals in the third period.
Ty Naaykens scored a power-play goal at 4:29.
Drake Burgin scored at 6:45 and Aleksi Peltonen scored the final goal for the Saints at 16:40.
Emil Zetterquist made 21 saves for his second career shutout.
Luke Pearson stopped 27 shots to lead Yale to a shutout of Clarkson (11-13-3, 5-8-2) in an ECAC Hockey game at Ingalls Rink in New Haven, Conn.
Reilly Connors scored for Yale (4-14-4, 3-10-2) at 14:30 of the first period.
Ian Carpenter picked up a power-play goal at 10:37 of the second.
Niklas Allain made it 3-0 with a goal at 15:46 of the third period and Kalen Szeto added a goal at 18:59.
