CANTON — The St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team will need a short-term memory tonight after a frustrating 4-3 overtime loss to Colgate in the first game of an ECAC Hockey best-of-three quarterfinal series Friday night at Appleton Arena.
The Saints (17-18 overall) have to win tonight’s game two, which starts at 7 p.m., and then win a game three Sunday at 4 p.m., to advance to next weekend’s semifinals in Lake Placid.
What made Friday’s loss tough to take is that the Saints led Colgate 3-0 after the first period and looked to have the game in control.
But the Raiders forced a tie and then won the game on a breakaway goal from Colton Young at 11 minutes, 33 seconds of overtime.
“In a series you can’t dwell on this,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “That’s what we told the guys, you can’t self-reflect and have to get past it. If you don’t you could get jumped in the first period the next night.
“I didn’t think we played great in the first. We had a three-goal lead but we didn’t play great. I thought in the second (period) we didn’t capitalize. We had opportunities to extend the lead and a couple critical mistakes, and the puck is in the back of the net.”
The Saints are now 0-3 against Colgate (16-15-5) and scored as many goals against the Raiders in the first period as they had in the two earlier matchups. “We have to capitalize on the power play (tonight),” Brekke said. “We had opportunities.”
SLU’s first goal came on a shot from Mason Waite at 9:13 of the opening period, with Cameron Buhl and Tomas Mazura assisting.
Tucker McIntosh scored on a shot from just inside the blue line at 12:21 for the second goal and Aleksi Peltonen added another goal at 14:34.
Jan Lasak assisted on both goals and Max Dorrington assisted on McIntosh’s goal.
“Move on tomorrow and put tonight behind us,” McIntosh said after the game. “It’s do-or-die. The boys have to come out and get hot. We have to manage pucks better. It’s playoff hockey.”
Said Peltonen, “We know what we have to do and we’ll just have to finish off games and play our game. I think we’ll have success that way.”
Colgate began its comeback at 8:02 of the second period when Alex Young scored on a wrist shot while on a two-on-one breakaway with his brother Colton.
Reid Irwin scored at 13:33 of the second period to cut the lead to 3-2.
Daniel Panetta tied the game at 10:52 of the third period.
“It was an unbelievable comeback,” said Colgate coach Don Vaughan, a former SLU and SUNY Canton player. “They kept their composure and our older guys were good on the puck tonight. I’m just really pleased with the way we battled and didn’t let it get away.”
Young’s winning goal became a breakaway but when he first got the puck, he wasn’t sure it would turn into one.
“I got a good pass from (Ross Mitton) to the middle,” Young said. “I saw a gap and did everything I could to get through and the puck just went in the back of the net. It’s a huge boost of confidence, especially from the first period. They played a great game. It just helps going into tomorrow.”
The Golden Knights were a split-second short of forcing overtime in the opening game of an ECAC Hockey quarterfinal series against Cornell at Lynah Rink in Ithaca.
Clarkson pressured the Big Red net and thought it had tied the game on a rebound shot from Ryan Richardson but a video review showed the puck crossed the line after the clock hit 0.0 seconds.
Clarkson (16-16-4) must win tonight’s game, which starts at 7 p.m. at Lynah, to force a third game Sunday.
Cornell (19-9-2) scored the first goal of the game during a major power play on a shot from Gabriel Seger at 6:01 of the opening period.
Clarkson’s Luke Mobley had been given a game misconduct at 5:32 for cross checking.
Cornell extended the lead to 2-0 when Michael Suda scored at 1:13 of the third period. There was a video review of the goal but it stood.
The Golden Knights scored at 5:15 of the third period on a shot from Mathieu Gosselin, with Ryan Richardson and Jordan Power assisting.
Cornell finished with a 20-14 edge in shots.
