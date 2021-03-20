HAMDEN, Conn. — David Jankowski scored at 3 minutes, 43 seconds of overtime to give the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team the ECAC Hockey championship with a 3-2 victory over Quinnipiac on Saturday at the People’s United Center.
The Saints tied the game at 16:22 of the third period with a goal from Justin Paul.
Regular-season champion Quinnipiac led 2-1 after goals 12 seconds apart in the second period from Odeen Tufto and Wyatt Bongiovanni.
Kaden Pickering scored the first goal of the game for SLU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.