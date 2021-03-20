St. Lawrence’s Justin Paul (14) scores the game-tying goal with less than four minutes remaining in the third period against Quinnipiac in the ECAC Hockey final Saturday in Hamden, Conn. St. Lawrence University photo

HAMDEN, Conn. — David Jankowski scored at 3 minutes, 43 seconds of overtime to give the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team the ECAC Hockey championship with a 3-2 victory over Quinnipiac on Saturday at the People’s United Center.

The Saints tied the game at 16:22 of the third period with a goal from Justin Paul.

Regular-season champion Quinnipiac led 2-1 after goals 12 seconds apart in the second period from Odeen Tufto and Wyatt Bongiovanni.

Kaden Pickering scored the first goal of the game for SLU.

