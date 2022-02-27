The St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team knows its opponent for this upcoming weekend and the Saints won’t have to leave home.
St. Lawrence (9-16-7 overall, 7-10-5 league) is the eighth seed and will host No. 9 Brown (6-17-4, 6-11-4) in an best-of-three ECAC quarterfinal series at Appleton Arena in Canton.
Games 1 and 2 are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., while Game 3, if necessary, would be played Sunday night at 7.
The Saints and Bears played to two ties during the regular season, with each team winning a game in a shootout.
The other three first-round playoff series are No. 12 Yale at No. 5 Colgate; No. 11 Dartmouth at No. 6 Rensselaer; and No. 10 Princeton at No. 7 Union.
The ECAC’s top four seeds — No. 1 Quinnipiac, No. 2 Clarkson (18-9-6, 13-4-4), No. 3 Harvard and No. 4 Cornell — each received first-round byes and will host best-of-three quarterfinal series March 11-13.
The ECAC semifinals and championship — both single-game eliminations — will be at Lake Placid on March 18-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.