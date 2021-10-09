COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado College men’s hockey team is still looking for its first win at its new $52 million Ed Robson Arena.
St. Lawrence University skated to a 1-1 tie with the Tigers on Saturday night in the second game of a nonconference series.
The Saints (1-0-1 overall) won 2-1 on Friday, despite being outshot 41-14 by Colorado College.
Saturday’s game was more balanced and SLU actually held a 21-11 edge in shots after two scoreless periods.
Colorado College (0-1-1) outshot the Saints 19-7 in the third period and overtime, combined, to finish with a 30-28 lead.
The Saints scored the first goal of the game on a shot from Luc Salem at 5 minutes, 18 seconds of the third period. Chris Pappas assisted on the goal.
The Tigers answered at 11:57 with a goal from Jack Millar, with Chase Foley and Tommy Middleton assisting.
Saints goalie Emil Zetterquist stopped 29 of 30 shots and finished 69 of 71 on the weekend for a .972 save percentage.
The Saints play their next game at RIT this coming Saturday and then will travel to play two games at Lake Superior State on Oct. 29-30.
