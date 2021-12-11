TEMPE, Ariz. — An uncharacteristic night for penalties cost the Clarkson University men’s hockey team in a 4-1 loss to Arizona State in a nonconference game Saturday night at the Oceanside Ice Arena.
Clarkson (9-6-4 overall), which averages 12 penalty minutes a game, picked up 46 Saturday.
Arizona State (9-9) had 10 power-play chances against a Clarkson team that averages 3.7 kills a game.
Clarkson co-captain Zach Tsekos, who entered the game with one penalty in 18 games, was ejected 11 minutes, 25 seconds into the contest for hitting from behind.
That set a tone for the rest of the game as the Golden Knights spent most of the second period killing penalties.
It was so bad for Clarkson that the Golden Knights received a five-minute major power play, after a hit by ASU’s Jacob Wilson, and never had even one second of a man advantage.
Clarkson’s Kaelen Taylor hit Wilson after the incident, drawing a minor for cross checking. Then during the major, Lucas Kaelble was called for boarding and Anthony Romano for tripping, wiping out the entire five minutes.
The Sun Devils scored on just one of Clarkson’s penalties, which came when Matthew Kopperud produced a power-play goal at 11:48 of the first period, just 23 seconds after Tsekos’ major.
ASU, as it did Friday in a 4-3 win, struck for a pair of goals quickly in the second period to extend the lead to 3-0.
Ryan O’Reilly scored at 12:33 and then Michael Mancinelli added another goal at 14:57.
Chris Klack scored for Clarkson for a second straight night at 11:38 of the third period off a nice pass from Mathieu Gosselin.
ASU put the game out of reach with an empty-net goal from Jack Becker at 16:31 of the third period.
