MORRISVILLE — Jesse Farabee and Brett Banister scored goals in the third period to lead the SUNY Canton men’s hockey team to a 2-0 victory over Morrisville in a nonconference game Tuesday afternoon.
Farabee scored a power-play goal at 8 minutes, 22 seconds for the Kangaroos (12-9-3 overall) and Bannister scored at 16:28.
Michael Cerasuolo made 18 saves to shut out the Mustangs (9-14).
