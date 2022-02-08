CANTON — The SUNY Canton men’s hockey team is honoring the parents of four of its players who have died from cancer by holding a cancer awareness event during its home game Friday.
The Kangaroos will face Rivier at 7 p.m. and will be accepting donations to the Cancer Research Institute and the Nikki DeBlasiis Foundation.
Donations can be made before and during the game and there will be a silent auction at the game selling four special jerseys that will be worn that night. The proceeds will go to the Nikki DeBlasiis Foundation.
The game is in honor of four players’ mothers who died from cancer: Teresa Jakobsson (breast cancer, 2014), Nikki Lynn DeBlasiis (renal cell carcinoma, 2017), Barbara Austin Diamond (breast cancer, 2019) and Jennifer Morris (gastric cancer, 2017).
To make online donations go to https://fundraise.cancerresearch.org/team/404184
