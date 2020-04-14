CANTON — Junior forward Keenan Suthers on Tuesday became the third member of the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team to announce his departure from the program since the end of the season.
Suthers announced on Twitter that he was leaving SLU and transferring to the University of Maine. He must sit out a season before he can play for the Black Bears under transfer rules.
St. Lawrence sophomore forward Zach Risteau entered the transfer portal first, but has not announced a destination yet. Last week two-year captain Carson Gicewicz announced he was going to spend his senior season playing for the University of Massachusetts.
“To my coaches and teammates, the Friends of St. Lawrence Hockey, fans and the entire St. Lawrence University, I would like to thank you for a meaningful and formative chapter of my life,” Suthers tweeted. “I am very grateful for the lifelong friendships, cherished memories and invaluable life lessons I have gained. I wish you all the very best.”
Suthers, a 6-foot-8, 244-pounder from Tecumseh, Ontario, ranked third on the team in scoring last year with nine goals and 15 assists in 31 games. He provided nine goals and five assists the previous year and finished his SLU career with 16 goals and 18 assists in 97 games.
Suthers missed the last two games of the regular season as well as both of SLU’s playoff games against Harvard for an undisclosed reason.
