CANTON — A few rough breaks in the third period cost the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team in a 3-2 loss to Quinnipiac in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday at Appleton Arena.
The Saints (4-8-3 overall, 4-8-2 conference) got off to a slow start, giving up two goals in the first 3 minutes, 22 seconds of the game, but controlled play after that until the third period arrived.
“I thought we played well,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “I thought we had a great second period. In our third period we had to kill a pretty significant penalty. There was a big chunk of time where I thought our play was where we wanted it to be. You are going to win a lot of games playing like that, most nights. Unfortunately we didn’t tonight.”
The first blow for SLU came at 7:45 of the third when Jacob Nielsen was called for kneeing in a play that put Quinnipiac’s Jayden Lee flat on his back on the ice for several minutes.
Officials reviewed the play on video and Nielsen was given a five-minute major penalty as well as a game disqualification, which means he will miss SLU’s game at Clarkson at 5 p.m. Friday.
The Bobcats (16-5-4, 9-3-4) took advantage and scored just 37 seconds into the power play on a shot from Peter DiLiberatore to go ahead 3-2.
After the goal, DiLiberatore skated near the SLU bench, taunting the Saints, and was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Lee, who had to be helped off the ice after the penalty, came back soon and skated during the Bobcats power play.
SLU’s final bad break came late in the game when Brekke had pulled goalie Emil Zetterquist for an extra attacker. Quinnipiac’s Logan Britt was signaled for a hooking penalty in the final 30 seconds.
The Saints had possession of the puck but the power play wouldn’t start until a Quinnipiac player touched the puck. An SLU player sent a pass that appeared to hit a Bobcats player’s stick but officials didn’t notice it. SLU didn’t start the power play until there were three seconds left.
Quinnipiac started quickly in the game as Ethan de Jong scored just 21 seconds in, taking a pass from Michael Lombardi from behind the net.
Odeen Tufto, who leads the nation in points-per-game, mostly due to his 35 assists, scored his fifth goal of the season at 3:22 to put the Bobcats up 2-0.
“We gave them the first two goals,” Brekke said. “We didn’t execute. We were late and slow to pucks. That’s just what happened on the first two shots. It’s a big hill to climb, but I thought our guys stayed with it.”
SLU’s Luc Salem picked up a roughing penalty with nine seconds left in the first period, giving the Bobcats a chance to add to the lead.
But Madrid native Kaden Pickering changed the Saints’ fortunes quickly with a shorthanded breakaway goal 32 seconds into the second period to cut the lead to 2-1.
“I think we did a good job of getting pucks deep, playing to our strengths and staying away from theirs,” Pickering said. “We tried to not let them have any opportunities to turn things around quickly. We didn’t really change much. You can never get too high or too low. We had a couple back bounces at the beginning and we didn’t let it get to us.”
Cameron Buhl tied the game for the Saints with a goal at 8:15 of the second period. Quinnipiac’s Zach Metsa tried to get the puck away from the boards and Buhl, who was near the crease, knocked it down with his stick, spun around and scored.
The Saints dominated the second period, outshooting Quinnipiac 15-3.
COLLEGE SKIING
MATTSON PACES SLU WOMEN
Ava Mattsson led the St. Lawrence University women’s alpine ski team at the Boston College Invitational in Andover, N.H.
Mattsson finished 12th in the first slalom event with a combined time of 1 minute, 36.53 seconds. She also led SLU in the second event, finishing 13th with a combined time of 1:43.22.
Victoria Cubina finished 13th for the Saints in the first competition (1:36.87) and 14th in the second (1:43.45).
