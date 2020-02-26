ALBANY — St. Lawrence University placed three players on the second team as the men’s ECAC Hockey All-Decade Team was announced Wednesday.
Forward Greg Carey, who scored 106 points in 88 conference games, with 48 goals and 58 assists, is one of the second team players. He played at SLU from 2011-14 and was a Hobey Baker Award finalist in each of his last two seasons as well as a first team All-American in 2014.
Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther, who scored 70 points in 83 career games from 2014-17, made the second team as well. He was co-Rookie of the Year in 2014 and a second team All-American. He currently plays in the American Hockey League for the Texas Stars, but has also played in 19 games for the NHL’s Dallas Stars.
Also on the second team is former SLU goalie Kyle Hayton, who left to play his senior season at the University of Wisconsin. Hayton was with SLU from 2015-17 and finished with a 36-21-8 conference record with a 1.49 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage. He was the Rookie of the Year in 2015 and ECAC Hockey Goalie of the Year in 2017, as well as a first team All-American.
The men’s first team includes forwards Jimmy Vesey (Harvard), the Hobey Baker winner in 2016, Mike Vecchione (Union) and Ryan Donato (Harvard). The defensemen are Union’s Shayne Gostisbehere and Harvard’s Adam Fox and Yale’s Alex Lyon is the goalie.
The rest of the second team includes forwards Daniel Carr (Union), Ryan Kuffner (Princeton) and Austin Smith (Colgate). The other defenseman is Union’s Mat Bodie and the other goalie is current Cornell goalie Matthew Galajda.
