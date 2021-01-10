CANTON — Nick Trela saw what worked for teammate Greg Lapointe in a postgame shootout and then used the same type of moves to score the goal that gave the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team a shootout win after skating to a 1-1 tie with Colgate in a men’s ECAC Hockey game Sunday at Appleton Arena.
SLU (2-1-2 overall and conference) picked up a second point in the game after winning the shootout 3-2. That point keeps the Saints alone in first place in the ECAC Hockey standings with nine points. Quinnipiac is second with eight. Clarkson has seven points and Colgate (2-3-3, 1-2-2) is in last with six.
“I felt we got away from our game a little bit and we weren’t good in our (defensive) zone for stretches,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “I thought we did a better job of taking control and staying above their bodies to eliminate some of the rush plays going the other way, which were ending up in our zone. I thought our game management got better as we went on.”
SLU was down 1-0 after the first round of the shootout when Lapointe scored against Colgate goalie Carter Gylander with a five-hole shot.
Cameron Buhl slid a shot under Gylander’s stick to give SLU a 2-1 lead but Colgate’s Josh McKechney scored on the Raiders final shot in the first round to tie the shootout 2-2.
Both teams missed their first attempt in the extra rounds but Trela set SLU up for the win by scoring on a shot similar to Lapointe’s and the shootout ended when Saints goalie Emil Zetterquist denied a shot from Colgate’s Nick Anderson.
“I based it off of Lapointe’s shot, when he went five-hole,” Trela said. “I knew (Gylander’s) pads were a little thick. My job was just to freeze him a little bit and try to force a five-hole. It’s something I’ve trained for all my life. It’s great to have the guys supporting you when it happened. They mean the world and when you do something special they let you know, a great support system.”
SLU thought it might win the game in regulation when it appeared Justin Paul had scored a go-ahead goal at 16 minutes, 45 seconds of the third period.
But a video review resulted in the goal being waved off after it was determined that Trela had collided with Gylander. The video showed Trela and Colgate’s Anthony Stark jockeying for position and Stark fell over, with Trela also winding up in the crease and standing over Gylander with one skate on each side of his body.
“I haven’t seen the replay on video,” Brekke said of the call. “I thought initially that their defenseman’s momentum was taking him in. We didn’t get a lot of arguing from our guys around the net. I think that’s probably the right call.”
Said Trela, “I was just being hard on my stick. I turned around and it was just a battle for position. Unfortunately the Colgate guy fell right on top of the goalie and the ref had to make the call.”
Neither team scored until the second period when Colgate’s Colton Young was called for tripping at 8:17.
With four seconds left in the power play, the Saints struck on a one-timer from the blue line by Philip Alftberg. Alftberg shot as soon as he received a pass from Paul and Cameron Buhl also assisted on the play.
Colgate’s Griffin Lunn was called for a cross check at 4:32 of the third period, but this time it worked in the Raiders’ favor as McKechney scored a shorthanded goal nine seconds later to tie the game.
Zetterquist made a save on an initial shot by Anderson, but the rebound came to McKechney, who skated up to the crease area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.