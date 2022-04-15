Clarkson University men’s hockey associate head coach Josh Hauge was hired as the new men’s hockey coach at Union College on Friday.
Hauge replaces Rick Bennett, who resigned late in the season. Union ended the season led by interim coach John Ronan, who was one of Bennett’s assistants.
“It’s what you work for,” Hauge said of the head coaching job. “Everyone wants to run their own program. I have learned so much from (Clarkson coach Casey Jones), but at the end of the day you want to do it your way.”
Starting at Union has some benefits for Hauge. He’s already familiar with ECAC Hockey and he’ll get to come back to the north country every season for a game. “It gives me familiarity and I know what it takes to win (in ECAC Hockey),” Hauge said. “It will be tough (facing Clarkson and St. Lawrence University). I know they’ll both have good teams.”
Hauge got a good look at his new team in March when Clarkson swept the Dutchmen in an ECAC Hockey quarterfinal series, with both games going to overtime.
“They never quit,” Hauge said. “They competed extremely hard. They have a really talented goaltender (Connor Murphy) and forwards who have the ability to make some plays.”
Union, based in Schenectady, will be awarding athletic scholarships for the first time in its program’s history, and the school is hoping to build a new hockey arena in the near future.
“Getting scholarships and the new rink are game-changers for the program,” Hauge said. “It gives you a chance to compete with anyone nationally.”
While Friday was an exciting day for Hauge, it started on a tough note as he met with Clarkson’s players and had to break the news to them that he was leaving.
“I really enjoyed my time at Clarkson and working with everybody there and the players,” Hauge said. “It’s extremely difficult.”
Hauge was with Clarkson for seven years and helped the Golden Knights win the 2019 ECAC Hockey championship, as well as making two NCAA Tournament appearances and three trips to the ECAC Hockey championship weekend in Lake Placid.
Among the players Hauge recruited to Clarkson were forwards Haralds Egle and Josh Dunne, and goalie Jake Kielly.
Hauge is the second assistant coach for Jones to land an ECAC Hockey head coaching position. Brent Brekke left Clarkson to coach St. Lawrence University after the 2019 season.
“I thought (Union) should have been looking at him right from the get-go there,” Jones said. “He’s a real quality coach and a quality person and he’s done a tremendous job.”
Hauge has never been a college head coach, but he has experience as a head coach in the USHL, where he was head coach of the Fairbanks Ice Dogs from 2009-11 and head coach of the Tri-City Storm from 2011-2014.
“We are incredibly excited to have Josh Hauge as the next head coach of our men’s hockey program at Union College,” Union athletic director Jim McLaughlin said. “Josh stood out among an impressive pool of candidates given his experience at multiple levels of junior and collegiate hockey as well as his vision for the future of this program.”
“This is an exciting time for Union hockey and we’re pleased to welcome Josh to the Union community,” Union president David R. Harris said.
Hauge will make his first trip to Potsdam as Union’s coach on Nov. 4 and then will meet up with Brekke’s SLU team on Nov. 5.
